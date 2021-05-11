Online Food Delivery Market Sizes by 2027| Delivery Hero Holding, Foodpanda, Just Eat Holding

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global Online Food Delivery Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Online Food Delivery market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Online Food Delivery market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Online Food Delivery market.

The research report on the global Online Food Delivery market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Online Food Delivery market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Online Food Delivery research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Online Food Delivery market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Online Food Delivery market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Online Food Delivery market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Online Food Delivery Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Online Food Delivery market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Online Food Delivery market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Online Food Delivery Market Leading Players

Delivery Hero Holding, Foodpanda, Just Eat Holding, Takeaway, Grubhub, Domino’s Pizza, Pizza Hut, Foodler, Deliveroo, Ubereats, McDonalds, Seamless, Subway, Snapfinger, Zomato, Olo, Yemeksepeti, Meituan, Go-Food, Swiggy, Eleme

Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Online Food Delivery market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Online Food Delivery market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Online Food Delivery Segmentation by Product

Delivery, Takeaway

Online Food Delivery Segmentation by Application

, Family, Non-Family

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Online Food Delivery market?

How will the global Online Food Delivery market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Online Food Delivery market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Online Food Delivery market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Online Food Delivery market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview of Online Food Delivery 1.1 Online Food Delivery Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Food Delivery Product Scope

1.1.2 Online Food Delivery Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Online Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Online Food Delivery Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Online Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Online Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Delivery 2.5 Takeaway 3 Online Food Delivery Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Online Food Delivery Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Online Food Delivery Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Family 3.5 Non-Family 4 Online Food Delivery Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Online Food Delivery Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Online Food Delivery as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Online Food Delivery Market 4.4 Global Top Players Online Food Delivery Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Online Food Delivery Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Food Delivery Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Delivery Hero Holding

5.1.1 Delivery Hero Holding Profile

5.1.2 Delivery Hero Holding Main Business

5.1.3 Delivery Hero Holding Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Delivery Hero Holding Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Delivery Hero Holding Recent Developments 5.2 Foodpanda

5.2.1 Foodpanda Profile

5.2.2 Foodpanda Main Business

5.2.3 Foodpanda Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Foodpanda Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Foodpanda Recent Developments 5.3 Just Eat Holding

5.3.1 Just Eat Holding Profile

5.3.2 Just Eat Holding Main Business

5.3.3 Just Eat Holding Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Just Eat Holding Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Takeaway Recent Developments 5.4 Takeaway

5.4.1 Takeaway Profile

5.4.2 Takeaway Main Business

5.4.3 Takeaway Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Takeaway Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Takeaway Recent Developments 5.5 Grubhub

5.5.1 Grubhub Profile

5.5.2 Grubhub Main Business

5.5.3 Grubhub Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Grubhub Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Grubhub Recent Developments 5.6 Domino’s Pizza

5.6.1 Domino’s Pizza Profile

5.6.2 Domino’s Pizza Main Business

5.6.3 Domino’s Pizza Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Domino’s Pizza Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Domino’s Pizza Recent Developments 5.7 Pizza Hut

5.7.1 Pizza Hut Profile

5.7.2 Pizza Hut Main Business

5.7.3 Pizza Hut Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Pizza Hut Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Pizza Hut Recent Developments 5.8 Foodler

5.8.1 Foodler Profile

5.8.2 Foodler Main Business

5.8.3 Foodler Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Foodler Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Foodler Recent Developments 5.9 Deliveroo

5.9.1 Deliveroo Profile

5.9.2 Deliveroo Main Business

5.9.3 Deliveroo Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Deliveroo Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Deliveroo Recent Developments 5.10 Ubereats

5.10.1 Ubereats Profile

5.10.2 Ubereats Main Business

5.10.3 Ubereats Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Ubereats Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Ubereats Recent Developments 5.11 McDonalds

5.11.1 McDonalds Profile

5.11.2 McDonalds Main Business

5.11.3 McDonalds Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 McDonalds Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 McDonalds Recent Developments 5.12 Seamless

5.12.1 Seamless Profile

5.12.2 Seamless Main Business

5.12.3 Seamless Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Seamless Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Seamless Recent Developments 5.13 Subway

5.13.1 Subway Profile

5.13.2 Subway Main Business

5.13.3 Subway Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Subway Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Subway Recent Developments 5.14 Snapfinger

5.14.1 Snapfinger Profile

5.14.2 Snapfinger Main Business

5.14.3 Snapfinger Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Snapfinger Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Snapfinger Recent Developments 5.15 Zomato

5.15.1 Zomato Profile

5.15.2 Zomato Main Business

5.15.3 Zomato Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Zomato Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Zomato Recent Developments 5.16 Olo

5.16.1 Olo Profile

5.16.2 Olo Main Business

5.16.3 Olo Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Olo Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Olo Recent Developments 5.17 Yemeksepeti

5.17.1 Yemeksepeti Profile

5.17.2 Yemeksepeti Main Business

5.17.3 Yemeksepeti Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Yemeksepeti Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Yemeksepeti Recent Developments 5.18 Meituan

5.18.1 Meituan Profile

5.18.2 Meituan Main Business

5.18.3 Meituan Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Meituan Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Meituan Recent Developments 5.19 Go-Food

5.19.1 Go-Food Profile

5.19.2 Go-Food Main Business

5.19.3 Go-Food Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Go-Food Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Go-Food Recent Developments 5.20 Swiggy

5.20.1 Swiggy Profile

5.20.2 Swiggy Main Business

5.20.3 Swiggy Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Swiggy Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Swiggy Recent Developments 5.21 Eleme

5.21.1 Eleme Profile

5.21.2 Eleme Main Business

5.21.3 Eleme Online Food Delivery Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Eleme Online Food Delivery Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Eleme Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Online Food Delivery Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Online Food Delivery Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Online Food Delivery Market Dynamics 11.1 Online Food Delivery Industry Trends 11.2 Online Food Delivery Market Drivers 11.3 Online Food Delivery Market Challenges 11.4 Online Food Delivery Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

