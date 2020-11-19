Online Dating and Matchmaking Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Badoo, Eharmony, Jiayuan, Baihe, Grindr, Love Group Global, Zhenai, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, Spark Networks, ProSiebenSat.1, IAC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Badoo, Eharmony, Jiayuan, Baihe, Grindr, Love Group Global, Zhenai, PlentyofFish, OkCupid, Spark Networks, ProSiebenSat.1, IAC Market Segment by Product Type: , Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating, Others Market Segment by Application: , Ordinary, LGBT

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Dating and Matchmaking market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Online Dating and Matchmaking industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Dating and Matchmaking market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Online Dating and Matchmaking

1.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview

1.1.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Online Dating and Matchmaking Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Online Dating and Matchmaking Industry

1.7.1.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Online Dating and Matchmaking Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Online Dating and Matchmaking Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Matchmaking

2.5 Social Dating

2.6 Adult Dating

2.7 Others 3 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Ordinary

3.5 LGBT 4 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Online Dating and Matchmaking as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Online Dating and Matchmaking Market

4.4 Global Top Players Online Dating and Matchmaking Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Online Dating and Matchmaking Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Badoo

5.1.1 Badoo Profile

5.1.2 Badoo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Badoo Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Badoo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Badoo Recent Developments

5.2 Eharmony

5.2.1 Eharmony Profile

5.2.2 Eharmony Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Eharmony Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Eharmony Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Eharmony Recent Developments

5.3 Jiayuan

5.5.1 Jiayuan Profile

5.3.2 Jiayuan Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Jiayuan Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Jiayuan Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Baihe Recent Developments

5.4 Baihe

5.4.1 Baihe Profile

5.4.2 Baihe Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Baihe Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Baihe Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Baihe Recent Developments

5.5 Grindr

5.5.1 Grindr Profile

5.5.2 Grindr Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Grindr Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Grindr Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Grindr Recent Developments

5.6 Love Group Global

5.6.1 Love Group Global Profile

5.6.2 Love Group Global Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Love Group Global Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Love Group Global Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Love Group Global Recent Developments

5.7 Zhenai

5.7.1 Zhenai Profile

5.7.2 Zhenai Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Zhenai Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Zhenai Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Zhenai Recent Developments

5.8 PlentyofFish

5.8.1 PlentyofFish Profile

5.8.2 PlentyofFish Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 PlentyofFish Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 PlentyofFish Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 PlentyofFish Recent Developments

5.9 OkCupid

5.9.1 OkCupid Profile

5.9.2 OkCupid Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 OkCupid Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 OkCupid Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 OkCupid Recent Developments

5.10 Spark Networks

5.10.1 Spark Networks Profile

5.10.2 Spark Networks Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Spark Networks Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Spark Networks Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Spark Networks Recent Developments

5.11 ProSiebenSat.1

5.11.1 ProSiebenSat.1 Profile

5.11.2 ProSiebenSat.1 Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 ProSiebenSat.1 Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ProSiebenSat.1 Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 ProSiebenSat.1 Recent Developments

5.12 IAC

5.12.1 IAC Profile

5.12.2 IAC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 IAC Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IAC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 IAC Recent Developments 6 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

8.1 China Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Online Dating and Matchmaking Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

