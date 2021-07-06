Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2027 | L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble

“

The report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Amore Pacific, Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, Chanel, LVMH, Coty, Clarins, Natura Cosmeticos, Revlon, Pechoin, Philips, JALA Group, FLYCO, Shanghai Jawha

Market Segmentation by Product: Skin Care

Hair Care

Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Oral Hygiene Products

Bath and Shower Products

Male Grooming Products

Deodorants

Baby and Child Care Products

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Luxury/Pharmarcy Market

Mass Market



The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Online Beauty and Personal Care Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Overview

1.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Overview

1.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Skin Care

1.2.2 Hair Care

1.2.3 Color Cosmetics

1.2.4 Fragrances

1.2.5 Oral Hygiene Products

1.2.6 Bath and Shower Products

1.2.7 Male Grooming Products

1.2.8 Deodorants

1.2.9 Baby and Child Care Products

1.2.10 Others

1.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Online Beauty and Personal Care Products as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Application

4.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Luxury/Pharmarcy Market

4.1.2 Mass Market

4.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Country

5.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Country

6.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Country

8.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Business

10.1 L’Oreal

10.1.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information

10.1.2 L’Oreal Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Development

10.2 Unilever

10.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

10.2.2 Unilever Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

10.3 Procter & Gamble

10.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

10.3.2 Procter & Gamble Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

10.4 Estee Lauder

10.4.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

10.4.2 Estee Lauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.4.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

10.5 Shiseido

10.5.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

10.5.2 Shiseido Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.5.5 Shiseido Recent Development

10.6 Beiersdorf

10.6.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

10.6.2 Beiersdorf Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

10.7 Amore Pacific

10.7.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

10.7.2 Amore Pacific Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.7.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

10.8 Avon

10.8.1 Avon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Avon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.8.5 Avon Recent Development

10.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.10 Kao

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kao Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kao Recent Development

10.11 Chanel

10.11.1 Chanel Corporation Information

10.11.2 Chanel Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Chanel Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Chanel Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.11.5 Chanel Recent Development

10.12 LVMH

10.12.1 LVMH Corporation Information

10.12.2 LVMH Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 LVMH Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 LVMH Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.12.5 LVMH Recent Development

10.13 Coty

10.13.1 Coty Corporation Information

10.13.2 Coty Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Coty Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Coty Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.13.5 Coty Recent Development

10.14 Clarins

10.14.1 Clarins Corporation Information

10.14.2 Clarins Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Clarins Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Clarins Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.14.5 Clarins Recent Development

10.15 Natura Cosmeticos

10.15.1 Natura Cosmeticos Corporation Information

10.15.2 Natura Cosmeticos Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Natura Cosmeticos Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Natura Cosmeticos Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.15.5 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Development

10.16 Revlon

10.16.1 Revlon Corporation Information

10.16.2 Revlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Revlon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Revlon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.16.5 Revlon Recent Development

10.17 Pechoin

10.17.1 Pechoin Corporation Information

10.17.2 Pechoin Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Pechoin Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Pechoin Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.17.5 Pechoin Recent Development

10.18 Philips

10.18.1 Philips Corporation Information

10.18.2 Philips Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Philips Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Philips Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.18.5 Philips Recent Development

10.19 JALA Group

10.19.1 JALA Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 JALA Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 JALA Group Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 JALA Group Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.19.5 JALA Group Recent Development

10.20 FLYCO

10.20.1 FLYCO Corporation Information

10.20.2 FLYCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 FLYCO Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 FLYCO Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.20.5 FLYCO Recent Development

10.21 Shanghai Jawha

10.21.1 Shanghai Jawha Corporation Information

10.21.2 Shanghai Jawha Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Shanghai Jawha Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Shanghai Jawha Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Products Offered

10.21.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Distributors

12.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”