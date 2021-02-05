Oncolytic Virus Market Forecast 2021-2027, Latest Trends and Opportunities|Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA

The global Oncolytic Virus market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Oncolytic Virus market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Oncolytic Virus market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Oncolytic Virus market, such as , Amgen, Oncolytics Biotech, Viralytics, Transgene SA, Oncolys BioPharma, Targovax, PsiOxus Therapeutics, SillaJen Biotherapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics, Lokon Pharma, Genelux Corporation, Vyriad, TILT Biotherapeutics, Cold Genesys They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Oncolytic Virus market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Oncolytic Virus market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Oncolytic Virus market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Oncolytic Virus industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Oncolytic Virus market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Oncolytic Virus market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Oncolytic Virus market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Oncolytic Virus market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Oncolytic Virus Market by Product: , Imlygic, Oncorine, Others, Imlygic is the most widely used type which takes up about 85% of the total market share in 2019.

Global Oncolytic Virus Market by Application: , Melanoma, Other Cancers, The application of oncolytic virus therapy includes melanoma and other cancer, and the proportion of sales for melanoma in 2018 is about 85.52%.

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Oncolytic Virus market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Oncolytic Virus Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oncolytic Virus market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oncolytic Virus industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncolytic Virus market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncolytic Virus market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncolytic Virus market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Oncolytic Virus Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Imlygic

1.3.3 Oncorine

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Melanoma

1.4.3 Other Cancers

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Oncolytic Virus Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Oncolytic Virus Industry Trends

2.4.1 Oncolytic Virus Market Trends

2.4.2 Oncolytic Virus Market Drivers

2.4.3 Oncolytic Virus Market Challenges

2.4.4 Oncolytic Virus Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oncolytic Virus Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oncolytic Virus Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oncolytic Virus Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncolytic Virus as of 2019)

3.4 Global Oncolytic Virus Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncolytic Virus Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Oncolytic Virus Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Oncolytic Virus Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Oncolytic Virus Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Oncolytic Virus Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Oncolytic Virus Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amgen

11.1.1 Amgen Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amgen Business Overview

11.1.3 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Amgen Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.1.5 Amgen SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amgen Recent Developments

11.2 Oncolytics Biotech

11.2.1 Oncolytics Biotech Corporation Information

11.2.2 Oncolytics Biotech Business Overview

11.2.3 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Oncolytics Biotech Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.2.5 Oncolytics Biotech SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Oncolytics Biotech Recent Developments

11.3 Viralytics

11.3.1 Viralytics Corporation Information

11.3.2 Viralytics Business Overview

11.3.3 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Viralytics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.3.5 Viralytics SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Viralytics Recent Developments

11.4 Transgene SA

11.4.1 Transgene SA Corporation Information

11.4.2 Transgene SA Business Overview

11.4.3 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Transgene SA Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.4.5 Transgene SA SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Transgene SA Recent Developments

11.5 Oncolys BioPharma

11.5.1 Oncolys BioPharma Corporation Information

11.5.2 Oncolys BioPharma Business Overview

11.5.3 Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Oncolys BioPharma Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.5.5 Oncolys BioPharma SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Oncolys BioPharma Recent Developments

11.6 Targovax

11.6.1 Targovax Corporation Information

11.6.2 Targovax Business Overview

11.6.3 Targovax Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Targovax Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.6.5 Targovax SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Targovax Recent Developments

11.7 PsiOxus Therapeutics

11.7.1 PsiOxus Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.7.2 PsiOxus Therapeutics Business Overview

11.7.3 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 PsiOxus Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.7.5 PsiOxus Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 PsiOxus Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.8 SillaJen Biotherapeutics

11.8.1 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Corporation Information

11.8.2 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Business Overview

11.8.3 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.8.5 SillaJen Biotherapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 SillaJen Biotherapeutics Recent Developments

11.9 Sorrento Therapeutics

11.9.1 Sorrento Therapeutics Corporation Information

11.9.2 Sorrento Therapeutics Business Overview

11.9.3 Sorrento Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Sorrento Therapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.9.5 Sorrento Therapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Sorrento Therapeutics Recent Developments

11.10 Lokon Pharma

11.10.1 Lokon Pharma Corporation Information

11.10.2 Lokon Pharma Business Overview

11.10.3 Lokon Pharma Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Lokon Pharma Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.10.5 Lokon Pharma SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Lokon Pharma Recent Developments

11.11 Genelux Corporation

11.11.1 Genelux Corporation Corporation Information

11.11.2 Genelux Corporation Business Overview

11.11.3 Genelux Corporation Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Genelux Corporation Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.11.5 Genelux Corporation SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Genelux Corporation Recent Developments

11.12 Vyriad

11.12.1 Vyriad Corporation Information

11.12.2 Vyriad Business Overview

11.12.3 Vyriad Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Vyriad Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.12.5 Vyriad SWOT Analysis

11.12.6 Vyriad Recent Developments

11.13 TILT Biotherapeutics

11.13.1 TILT Biotherapeutics Corporation Information

11.13.2 TILT Biotherapeutics Business Overview

11.13.3 TILT Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 TILT Biotherapeutics Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.13.5 TILT Biotherapeutics SWOT Analysis

11.13.6 TILT Biotherapeutics Recent Developments

11.14 Cold Genesys

11.14.1 Cold Genesys Corporation Information

11.14.2 Cold Genesys Business Overview

11.14.3 Cold Genesys Oncolytic Virus Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Cold Genesys Oncolytic Virus Products and Services

11.14.5 Cold Genesys SWOT Analysis

11.14.6 Cold Genesys Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Oncolytic Virus Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Oncolytic Virus Sales Channels

12.2.2 Oncolytic Virus Distributors

12.3 Oncolytic Virus Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Oncolytic Virus Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

