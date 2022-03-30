Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Analysis And In-Depth Research On Market Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors And Forecast To 2028| Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Oncology Companion Diagnostic report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Research Report: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Invivoscribe, Inc.

Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Segmentation by Product: Electroencephalogram Devices, ECG Devices, Ventilators, Others

Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital, Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory, Academic Medical Center

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Oncology Companion Diagnostic research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Oncology Companion Diagnostic report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.2.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.2.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

1.2.5 In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

1.3.4 Academic Medical Center

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Industry Trends

2.3.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue

3.4 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue in 2021

3.5 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

5 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

6.2.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

6.2.3 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

6.3.3 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.4 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

6.4.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

7.2.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

7.2.3 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

7.3.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

7.4 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

7.4.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic Countries

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

9.2.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

9.2.3 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

9.3.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

9.3.3 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

9.4 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

9.4.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2017-2022)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2023-2028)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

11.2 Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

11.3 Qiagen N.V.

11.3.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.3.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.3.3 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.3.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.3.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Developments

11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Developments

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Developments

11.6 ARUP Laboratories

11.6.1 ARUP Laboratories Company Details

11.6.2 ARUP Laboratories Business Overview

11.6.3 ARUP Laboratories Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.6.4 ARUP Laboratories Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.6.5 ARUP Laboratories Recent Developments

11.7 Abbott

11.7.1 Abbott Company Details

11.7.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.7.3 Abbott Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.7.4 Abbott Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.7.5 Abbott Recent Developments

11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Developments

11.9 bioMérieux SA

11.9.1 bioMérieux SA Company Details

11.9.2 bioMérieux SA Business Overview

11.9.3 bioMérieux SA Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.9.4 bioMérieux SA Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.9.5 bioMérieux SA Recent Developments

11.10 Invivoscribe, Inc.

11.10.1 Invivoscribe, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Invivoscribe, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Invivoscribe, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.10.4 Invivoscribe, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2017-2022)

11.10.5 Invivoscribe, Inc. Recent Developments

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

