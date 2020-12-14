Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina

“

The report titled Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oncology Companion Diagnostic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Invivoscribe, Inc.

Market Segmentation by Product: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospital

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Center



The Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oncology Companion Diagnostic industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Oncology Companion Diagnostic

1.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Overview

1.1.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Overview by Technology

2.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2021-2026)

2.4 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

2.5 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

2.6 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

2.7 In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

2.8 Others

3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Overview by End Users

3.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

3.4 Hospital

3.5 Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

3.6 Academic Medical Center

4 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

5.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Profile

5.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Main Business

5.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina, Inc.

5.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Profile

5.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Main Business

5.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Developments

5.3 Qiagen N.V.

5.5.1 Qiagen N.V. Profile

5.3.2 Qiagen N.V. Main Business

5.3.3 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Developments

5.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

5.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Profile

5.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Main Business

5.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Developments

5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

5.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Profile

5.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Main Business

5.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Developments

5.6 ARUP Laboratories

5.6.1 ARUP Laboratories Profile

5.6.2 ARUP Laboratories Main Business

5.6.3 ARUP Laboratories Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 ARUP Laboratories Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 ARUP Laboratories Recent Developments

5.7 Abbott

5.7.1 Abbott Profile

5.7.2 Abbott Main Business

5.7.3 Abbott Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Abbott Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Abbott Recent Developments

5.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

5.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Profile

5.8.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Main Business

5.8.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.9 bioMérieux SA

5.9.1 bioMérieux SA Profile

5.9.2 bioMérieux SA Main Business

5.9.3 bioMérieux SA Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 bioMérieux SA Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 bioMérieux SA Recent Developments

5.10 Invivoscribe, Inc.

5.10.1 Invivoscribe, Inc. Profile

5.10.2 Invivoscribe, Inc. Main Business

5.10.3 Invivoscribe, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Invivoscribe, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Invivoscribe, Inc. Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

”