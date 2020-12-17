Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market 2020: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2020-2026 | Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc.)

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], December 2020,– – The Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Oncology Companion Diagnostic market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Oncology Companion Diagnostic specifications, and company profiles. The Oncology Companion Diagnostic study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market include: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Abbott, Myriad Genetics, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Invivoscribe, Inc.

Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Types include: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others



Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Applications include: Hospital

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Center



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Oncology Companion Diagnostic market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Oncology Companion Diagnostic in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Market Analysis by Technology

1.3.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size Growth Rate by Technology: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

1.3.3 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.3.4 Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

1.3.5 In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by End Users: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hospital

1.4.3 Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

1.4.4 Academic Medical Center

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Trends

2.3.2 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Oncology Companion Diagnostic Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue

3.4 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oncology Companion Diagnostic Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oncology Companion Diagnostic Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by Technology

4.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by Technology (2021-2026)

5 Oncology Companion Diagnostic Breakdown Data by End Users

5.1 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Historic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Forecasted Market Size by End Users (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Technology (2015-2020)

9.3 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by End Users (2015-2020)

9.4 Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

11Key Players Profiles

11.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.1.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Company Details

11.1.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Business Overview

11.1.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.1.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

11.2 Illumina, Inc.

11.2.1 Illumina, Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 Illumina, Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 Illumina, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.2.4 Illumina, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Illumina, Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Qiagen N.V.

11.3.1 Qiagen N.V. Company Details

11.3.2 Qiagen N.V. Business Overview

11.3.3 Qiagen N.V. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.3.4 Qiagen N.V. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Qiagen N.V. Recent Development

11.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.4.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Company Details

11.4.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Business Overview

11.4.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.4.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Recent Development

11.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

11.5.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Company Details

11.5.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Business Overview

11.5.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.5.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Recent Development

11.6 ARUP Laboratories

11.6.1 ARUP Laboratories Company Details

11.6.2 ARUP Laboratories Business Overview

11.6.3 ARUP Laboratories Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.6.4 ARUP Laboratories Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 ARUP Laboratories Recent Development

11.7 Abbott

11.7.1 Abbott Company Details

11.7.2 Abbott Business Overview

11.7.3 Abbott Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.7.4 Abbott Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.8 Myriad Genetics, Inc.

11.8.1 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Company Details

11.8.2 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Business Overview

11.8.3 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.8.4 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 Myriad Genetics, Inc. Recent Development

11.9 bioMérieux SA

11.9.1 bioMérieux SA Company Details

11.9.2 bioMérieux SA Business Overview

11.9.3 bioMérieux SA Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.9.4 bioMérieux SA Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 bioMérieux SA Recent Development

11.10 Invivoscribe, Inc.

11.10.1 Invivoscribe, Inc. Company Details

11.10.2 Invivoscribe, Inc. Business Overview

11.10.3 Invivoscribe, Inc. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Introduction

11.10.4 Invivoscribe, Inc. Revenue in Oncology Companion Diagnostic Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Invivoscribe, Inc. Recent Development

12Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

