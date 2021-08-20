Oncology Biosimilars Market To Witness Astonishing Growth With STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATE: – The report on the global Oncology Biosimilars market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Oncology Biosimilars Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Oncology Biosimilars market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Oncology Biosimilars market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Oncology Biosimilars market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Oncology Biosimilars market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Oncology Biosimilars market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Oncology Biosimilars market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Oncology Biosimilars market.

Oncology Biosimilars Market Leading Players: , , Celltrion, Biocon, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, STADA Arzneimittel AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sandoz International, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Apotex, BIOCAD

Product Type:

Monoclonal Antibody

Hematopoietic Agents

G-CSF

Others

By Application:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Oncology Biosimilars market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Oncology Biosimilars market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Oncology Biosimilars market?

• How will the global Oncology Biosimilars market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Oncology Biosimilars market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Growth Rateby Type

1.3.2 Monoclonal Antibody

1.3.3 Hematopoietic Agents

1.3.4 G-CSF

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Share by Application (2020-2026)

1.4.2 Retail Pharmacies

1.4.3 Hospital Pharmacy

1.4.4 Online Pharmacy

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Oncology Biosimilars Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Oncology Biosimilars Industry Trends

2.4.1 Oncology Biosimilars Market Trends

2.4.2 Oncology Biosimilars Market Drivers

2.4.3 Oncology Biosimilars Market Challenges

2.4.4 Oncology Biosimilars Market Restraints

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Oncology Biosimilars Players: Views for Future 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Oncology Biosimilars Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oncology Biosimilars Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oncology Biosimilars as of 2019)

3.4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oncology Biosimilars Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Oncology Biosimilars Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Oncology Biosimilars Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Oncology Biosimilars Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Oncology Biosimilars Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oncology Biosimilars Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Celltrion

11.1.1 Celltrion Corporation Information

11.1.2 Celltrion Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Celltrion Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Celltrion Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.1.5 Celltrion SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Celltrion Recent Developments

11.2 Biocon

11.2.1 Biocon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Biocon Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Biocon Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Biocon Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.2.5 Biocon SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Biocon Recent Developments

11.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

11.3.1 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Corporation Information

11.3.2 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.3.5 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Recent Developments

11.4 STADA Arzneimittel AG

11.4.1 STADA Arzneimittel AG Corporation Information

11.4.2 STADA Arzneimittel AG Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 STADA Arzneimittel AG Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.4.5 STADA Arzneimittel AG SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 STADA Arzneimittel AG Recent Developments

11.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals

11.5.1 Intas Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

11.5.2 Intas Pharmaceuticals Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Intas Pharmaceuticals Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Intas Pharmaceuticals Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.5.5 Intas Pharmaceuticals SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments

11.6 Pfizer

11.6.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

11.6.2 Pfizer Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Pfizer Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.6.5 Pfizer SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Pfizer Recent Developments

11.7 Sandoz International

11.7.1 Sandoz International Corporation Information

11.7.2 Sandoz International Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Sandoz International Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Sandoz International Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.7.5 Sandoz International SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Sandoz International Recent Developments

11.8 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

11.8.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Corporation Information

11.8.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Recent Developments

11.9 Apotex

11.9.1 Apotex Corporation Information

11.9.2 Apotex Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Apotex Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Apotex Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.9.5 Apotex SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Apotex Recent Developments

11.10 BIOCAD

11.10.1 BIOCAD Corporation Information

11.10.2 BIOCAD Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilars Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 BIOCAD Oncology Biosimilars Products and Services

11.10.5 BIOCAD SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 BIOCAD Recent Developments 12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Oncology Biosimilars Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Oncology Biosimilars Sales Channels

12.2.2 Oncology Biosimilars Distributors

12.3 Oncology Biosimilars Customers 13 Estimates and Projections by Regions

13.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Market Size Forecast by Region

13.1.1 Global Oncology Biosimilars Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Oncology Biosimilars Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 14 Research Findings and Conclusion 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

