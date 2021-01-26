Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Biogen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Many pharmaceutical companies were conducting research on oligonucleotide therapy, which employs chemically synthesized nucleotide-like small molecule drugs with potential specificity similar to that of therapeutic antibodies. Although several types of oligonucleotide therapies exist, five of them are compared here, including the ones targeting nucleic acids (such as mRNA) or proteins, as well as others intended for stimulation of the immune system. DDS is generally used with oligonucleotide therapy, as it is difficult for these molecules to penetrate cell membrane when administered on their own. Biogen is the industry’s biggest player, with more than 76 percent of 2018 revenue, followed by Sarepta Therapeutics and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, with 13.35 percent and 6.63 percent, respectively. North America and Europe are the most important regions, accounting for more than 80 percent of the combined income.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market The global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market size is projected to reach US$ 7961.1 million by 2026, from US$ 2670.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 16.7% during 2021-2026.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Type

Antisense Oligonucleotide, Aptamer, Other, In 2018, antisense oligonucleotides accounted for the highest proportion of income, reaching 96.52%.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Breakdown Data by Application

Neuromuscular Diseases, ATTR, Hepatic VOD, Other, According to the application, neuromuscular diseases and hepatic VOD are the most important, accounting for 51.69% and 42.23%, respectively. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

, Biogen, Sarepta Therapeutics, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Bausch & Lomb, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Dynavax Technologies, Kastle therapeutics, Akcea Therapeutics, Bausch & Lomb, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

