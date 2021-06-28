Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2027 | pt. musim mas, PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals, PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

“

The report titled Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: pt. musim mas, PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals, PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia, Cisadane Raya Chemicals, Eastman, VVF – Fatty Acids, Emery Oleochemicals, Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia, Pacific Oleochemicals, KLK OLEO, Southern Acids Industries, Sichuan Tianyu, Jiangsu jin ma, Akzonobel(Shandong base), Wilmar Group, IOI Oleochemical, Oleon, Kao, Godrej Industries

Market Segmentation by Product: Premium Grades

Commercial Grades



Market Segmentation by Application: Cosmetics

Intermediate

Plastic

Textiles and Leathers

Others



The Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Premium Grades

1.2.3 Commercial Grades

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cosmetics

1.3.3 Intermediate

1.3.4 Plastic

1.3.5 Textiles and Leathers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production

2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Singapore

2.9 India

3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 pt. musim mas

12.1.1 pt. musim mas Corporation Information

12.1.2 pt. musim mas Overview

12.1.3 pt. musim mas Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 pt. musim mas Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.1.5 pt. musim mas Recent Developments

12.2 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

12.2.1 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Corporation Information

12.2.2 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Overview

12.2.3 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.2.5 PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals Recent Developments

12.3 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

12.3.1 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Corporation Information

12.3.2 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Overview

12.3.3 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.3.5 PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia Recent Developments

12.4 Cisadane Raya Chemicals

12.4.1 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Overview

12.4.3 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.4.5 Cisadane Raya Chemicals Recent Developments

12.5 Eastman

12.5.1 Eastman Corporation Information

12.5.2 Eastman Overview

12.5.3 Eastman Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Eastman Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.5.5 Eastman Recent Developments

12.6 VVF – Fatty Acids

12.6.1 VVF – Fatty Acids Corporation Information

12.6.2 VVF – Fatty Acids Overview

12.6.3 VVF – Fatty Acids Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 VVF – Fatty Acids Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.6.5 VVF – Fatty Acids Recent Developments

12.7 Emery Oleochemicals

12.7.1 Emery Oleochemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Emery Oleochemicals Overview

12.7.3 Emery Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Emery Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.7.5 Emery Oleochemicals Recent Developments

12.8 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

12.8.1 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Overview

12.8.3 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.8.5 Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Recent Developments

12.9 Pacific Oleochemicals

12.9.1 Pacific Oleochemicals Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pacific Oleochemicals Overview

12.9.3 Pacific Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pacific Oleochemicals Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.9.5 Pacific Oleochemicals Recent Developments

12.10 KLK OLEO

12.10.1 KLK OLEO Corporation Information

12.10.2 KLK OLEO Overview

12.10.3 KLK OLEO Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 KLK OLEO Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.10.5 KLK OLEO Recent Developments

12.11 Southern Acids Industries

12.11.1 Southern Acids Industries Corporation Information

12.11.2 Southern Acids Industries Overview

12.11.3 Southern Acids Industries Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Southern Acids Industries Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.11.5 Southern Acids Industries Recent Developments

12.12 Sichuan Tianyu

12.12.1 Sichuan Tianyu Corporation Information

12.12.2 Sichuan Tianyu Overview

12.12.3 Sichuan Tianyu Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Sichuan Tianyu Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.12.5 Sichuan Tianyu Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu jin ma

12.13.1 Jiangsu jin ma Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu jin ma Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu jin ma Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu jin ma Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.13.5 Jiangsu jin ma Recent Developments

12.14 Akzonobel(Shandong base)

12.14.1 Akzonobel(Shandong base) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Akzonobel(Shandong base) Overview

12.14.3 Akzonobel(Shandong base) Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Akzonobel(Shandong base) Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.14.5 Akzonobel(Shandong base) Recent Developments

12.15 Wilmar Group

12.15.1 Wilmar Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wilmar Group Overview

12.15.3 Wilmar Group Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wilmar Group Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.15.5 Wilmar Group Recent Developments

12.16 IOI Oleochemical

12.16.1 IOI Oleochemical Corporation Information

12.16.2 IOI Oleochemical Overview

12.16.3 IOI Oleochemical Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 IOI Oleochemical Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.16.5 IOI Oleochemical Recent Developments

12.17 Oleon

12.17.1 Oleon Corporation Information

12.17.2 Oleon Overview

12.17.3 Oleon Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Oleon Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.17.5 Oleon Recent Developments

12.18 Kao

12.18.1 Kao Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kao Overview

12.18.3 Kao Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kao Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.18.5 Kao Recent Developments

12.19 Godrej Industries

12.19.1 Godrej Industries Corporation Information

12.19.2 Godrej Industries Overview

12.19.3 Godrej Industries Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Godrej Industries Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Product Description

12.19.5 Godrej Industries Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Distributors

13.5 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Industry Trends

14.2 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Drivers

14.3 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Challenges

14.4 Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”