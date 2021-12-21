Oleate Esters Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK), Procter & Gamble, Emery Oleochemicals

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled "(Oleate Esters Market)" by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oleate Esters report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oleate Esters market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oleate Esters market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oleate Esters market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oleate Esters market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oleate Esters market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK), Procter & Gamble, Emery Oleochemicals, Wilmar International Ltd., Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Croda International Plc, Kao Corporation, Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd, Acme Chem, Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd, Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd., Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Methyl Oleate

Ethyl Oleate

Butyl Oleate

Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate(TMPTO)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Agrochemical

Cosmetics

Lubricant

Plasticizer

Absorbent



The Oleate Esters Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oleate Esters market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oleate Esters market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Oleate Esters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oleate Esters

1.2 Oleate Esters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oleate Esters Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Methyl Oleate

1.2.3 Ethyl Oleate

1.2.4 Butyl Oleate

1.2.5 Tri-methylolpropane Trioleate(TMPTO)

1.3 Oleate Esters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Agrochemical

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Lubricant

1.3.5 Plasticizer

1.3.6 Absorbent

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oleate Esters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oleate Esters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oleate Esters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oleate Esters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oleate Esters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oleate Esters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Oleate Esters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Oleate Esters Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oleate Esters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oleate Esters Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oleate Esters Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oleate Esters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oleate Esters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oleate Esters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oleate Esters Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oleate Esters Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oleate Esters Production

3.4.1 North America Oleate Esters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oleate Esters Production

3.5.1 Europe Oleate Esters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Oleate Esters Production

3.6.1 China Oleate Esters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Oleate Esters Production

3.7.1 Japan Oleate Esters Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oleate Esters Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oleate Esters Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oleate Esters Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oleate Esters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oleate Esters Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oleate Esters Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oleate Esters Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oleate Esters Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oleate Esters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK)

7.1.1 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK) Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK) Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK) Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad(KLK) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Procter & Gamble

7.2.1 Procter & Gamble Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.2.2 Procter & Gamble Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Procter & Gamble Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Procter & Gamble Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Emery Oleochemicals

7.3.1 Emery Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.3.2 Emery Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Emery Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Emery Oleochemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Emery Oleochemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Wilmar International Ltd.

7.4.1 Wilmar International Ltd. Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.4.2 Wilmar International Ltd. Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Wilmar International Ltd. Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Wilmar International Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Wilmar International Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Ecogreen Oleochemicals

7.5.1 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Ecogreen Oleochemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Croda International Plc

7.6.1 Croda International Plc Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.6.2 Croda International Plc Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Croda International Plc Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Croda International Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Croda International Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Kao Corporation

7.7.1 Kao Corporation Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kao Corporation Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Kao Corporation Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Kao Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kao Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd

7.8.1 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Mohini Organics Pvt Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Acme Chem

7.9.1 Acme Chem Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.9.2 Acme Chem Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Acme Chem Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Acme Chem Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Acme Chem Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd.

7.10.1 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Kowa India Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd

7.11.1 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd.

7.12.1 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.12.2 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Victorian Chemical Company Pty Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A.

7.13.1 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Oleate Esters Corporation Information

7.13.2 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Oleate Esters Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Oleate Esters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oleate Esters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oleate Esters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oleate Esters

8.4 Oleate Esters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oleate Esters Distributors List

9.3 Oleate Esters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oleate Esters Industry Trends

10.2 Oleate Esters Growth Drivers

10.3 Oleate Esters Market Challenges

10.4 Oleate Esters Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oleate Esters by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oleate Esters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oleate Esters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Oleate Esters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Oleate Esters Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oleate Esters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oleate Esters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oleate Esters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oleate Esters by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oleate Esters by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oleate Esters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oleate Esters by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oleate Esters by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oleate Esters by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

