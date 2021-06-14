Oilfield Services Market Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027| Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Oilfield Services Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Oilfield Services report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.
In order to understand all the components of the Oilfield Services market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Oilfield Services report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Oilfield Services report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.
The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Oilfield Services market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Oilfield Services research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Oilfield Services report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Services Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes (GE), Weatherford, National Oilwell Varco, TechnipFMC, COSL, Archer, Expro, Trican Well Service, Basic Energy Services, Nabors, Pioneer Energy Services, Saipem, Patterson-UTI, Liberty Oilfield Services, Helmerich & Payne, Calfrac Well Services, Key Energy Services, Welltec, Transocean, Petrofrac, RPC, AlMansoori, ADES, Eurasia Drilling, KCA Deutag, NexTier Oilfield Solutions
Global Oilfield Services Market by Type: Drilling Services, Workover & Completion Services, Production Services, Processing & Separation Services, Geophysical Services
Global Oilfield Services Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore
The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.
The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Drilling Services
1.2.3 Workover & Completion Services
1.2.4 Production Services
1.2.5 Processing & Separation Services
1.2.6 Geophysical Services
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Oilfield Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Oilfield Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Oilfield Services Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Oilfield Services Market Trends
2.3.2 Oilfield Services Market Drivers
2.3.3 Oilfield Services Market Challenges
2.3.4 Oilfield Services Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Oilfield Services Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Oilfield Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Oilfield Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Oilfield Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilfield Services Revenue
3.4 Global Oilfield Services Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Oilfield Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Services Revenue in 2020
3.5 Oilfield Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Oilfield Services Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Oilfield Services Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Oilfield Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Oilfield Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Oilfield Services Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Oilfield Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Oilfield Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Oilfield Services Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details
11.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
11.1.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Services Introduction
11.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Halliburton Company Details
11.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview
11.2.3 Halliburton Oilfield Services Introduction
11.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
11.3 Baker Hughes (GE)
11.3.1 Baker Hughes (GE) Company Details
11.3.2 Baker Hughes (GE) Business Overview
11.3.3 Baker Hughes (GE) Oilfield Services Introduction
11.3.4 Baker Hughes (GE) Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Baker Hughes (GE) Recent Development
11.4 Weatherford
11.4.1 Weatherford Company Details
11.4.2 Weatherford Business Overview
11.4.3 Weatherford Oilfield Services Introduction
11.4.4 Weatherford Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Weatherford Recent Development
11.5 National Oilwell Varco
11.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Company Details
11.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Business Overview
11.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Oilfield Services Introduction
11.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
11.6 TechnipFMC
11.6.1 TechnipFMC Company Details
11.6.2 TechnipFMC Business Overview
11.6.3 TechnipFMC Oilfield Services Introduction
11.6.4 TechnipFMC Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development
11.7 COSL
11.7.1 COSL Company Details
11.7.2 COSL Business Overview
11.7.3 COSL Oilfield Services Introduction
11.7.4 COSL Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 COSL Recent Development
11.8 Archer
11.8.1 Archer Company Details
11.8.2 Archer Business Overview
11.8.3 Archer Oilfield Services Introduction
11.8.4 Archer Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Archer Recent Development
11.9 Expro
11.9.1 Expro Company Details
11.9.2 Expro Business Overview
11.9.3 Expro Oilfield Services Introduction
11.9.4 Expro Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Expro Recent Development
11.10 Trican Well Service
11.10.1 Trican Well Service Company Details
11.10.2 Trican Well Service Business Overview
11.10.3 Trican Well Service Oilfield Services Introduction
11.10.4 Trican Well Service Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Trican Well Service Recent Development
11.11 Basic Energy Services
11.11.1 Basic Energy Services Company Details
11.11.2 Basic Energy Services Business Overview
11.11.3 Basic Energy Services Oilfield Services Introduction
11.11.4 Basic Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Basic Energy Services Recent Development
11.12 Nabors
11.12.1 Nabors Company Details
11.12.2 Nabors Business Overview
11.12.3 Nabors Oilfield Services Introduction
11.12.4 Nabors Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Nabors Recent Development
11.13 Pioneer Energy Services
11.13.1 Pioneer Energy Services Company Details
11.13.2 Pioneer Energy Services Business Overview
11.13.3 Pioneer Energy Services Oilfield Services Introduction
11.13.4 Pioneer Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Pioneer Energy Services Recent Development
11.14 Saipem
11.14.1 Saipem Company Details
11.14.2 Saipem Business Overview
11.14.3 Saipem Oilfield Services Introduction
11.14.4 Saipem Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Saipem Recent Development
11.15 Patterson-UTI
11.15.1 Patterson-UTI Company Details
11.15.2 Patterson-UTI Business Overview
11.15.3 Patterson-UTI Oilfield Services Introduction
11.15.4 Patterson-UTI Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 Patterson-UTI Recent Development
11.16 Liberty Oilfield Services
11.16.1 Liberty Oilfield Services Company Details
11.16.2 Liberty Oilfield Services Business Overview
11.16.3 Liberty Oilfield Services Oilfield Services Introduction
11.16.4 Liberty Oilfield Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.16.5 Liberty Oilfield Services Recent Development
11.17 Helmerich & Payne
11.17.1 Helmerich & Payne Company Details
11.17.2 Helmerich & Payne Business Overview
11.17.3 Helmerich & Payne Oilfield Services Introduction
11.17.4 Helmerich & Payne Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.17.5 Helmerich & Payne Recent Development
11.18 Calfrac Well Services
11.18.1 Calfrac Well Services Company Details
11.18.2 Calfrac Well Services Business Overview
11.18.3 Calfrac Well Services Oilfield Services Introduction
11.18.4 Calfrac Well Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.18.5 Calfrac Well Services Recent Development
11.18 Key Energy Services
11.25.1 Key Energy Services Company Details
11.25.2 Key Energy Services Business Overview
11.25.3 Key Energy Services Oilfield Services Introduction
11.25.4 Key Energy Services Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 Key Energy Services Recent Development
11.20 Welltec
11.20.1 Welltec Company Details
11.20.2 Welltec Business Overview
11.20.3 Welltec Oilfield Services Introduction
11.20.4 Welltec Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.20.5 Welltec Recent Development
11.21 Transocean
11.21.1 Transocean Company Details
11.21.2 Transocean Business Overview
11.21.3 Transocean Oilfield Services Introduction
11.21.4 Transocean Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.21.5 Transocean Recent Development
11.22 Petrofrac
11.22.1 Petrofrac Company Details
11.22.2 Petrofrac Business Overview
11.22.3 Petrofrac Oilfield Services Introduction
11.22.4 Petrofrac Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.22.5 Petrofrac Recent Development
11.23 RPC
11.23.1 RPC Company Details
11.23.2 RPC Business Overview
11.23.3 RPC Oilfield Services Introduction
11.23.4 RPC Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.23.5 RPC Recent Development
11.24 AlMansoori
11.24.1 AlMansoori Company Details
11.24.2 AlMansoori Business Overview
11.24.3 AlMansoori Oilfield Services Introduction
11.24.4 AlMansoori Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.24.5 AlMansoori Recent Development
11.25 ADES
11.25.1 ADES Company Details
11.25.2 ADES Business Overview
11.25.3 ADES Oilfield Services Introduction
11.25.4 ADES Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.25.5 ADES Recent Development
11.26 Eurasia Drilling
11.26.1 Eurasia Drilling Company Details
11.26.2 Eurasia Drilling Business Overview
11.26.3 Eurasia Drilling Oilfield Services Introduction
11.26.4 Eurasia Drilling Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.26.5 Eurasia Drilling Recent Development
11.27 KCA Deutag
11.27.1 KCA Deutag Company Details
11.27.2 KCA Deutag Business Overview
11.27.3 KCA Deutag Oilfield Services Introduction
11.27.4 KCA Deutag Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.27.5 KCA Deutag Recent Development
11.28 NexTier Oilfield Solutions
11.28.1 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Details
11.28.2 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Business Overview
11.28.3 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Oilfield Services Introduction
11.28.4 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Revenue in Oilfield Services Business (2016-2021)
11.28.5 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
