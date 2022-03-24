Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market SWOT Analysis, Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2022 to 2028| Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2015-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Research Report: Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.), Dow, Innospec Inc., Tetra Technologies, Inc., Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd., Croda International Plc, Stepan Company, Flotek Industries, Inc., OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based, Oil Based, Synthetic Based

Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas Industry, Bore Wells, Others

The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Oil Based

1.2.4 Synthetic Based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Oil and Gas Industry

1.3.3 Bore Wells

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production

2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives in 2021

4.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Akzo Nobel N.V. Overview

12.1.3 Akzo Nobel N.V. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Developments

12.2 BASF SE

12.2.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.2.2 BASF SE Overview

12.2.3 BASF SE Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 BASF SE Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.3 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.)

12.3.1 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.) Overview

12.3.3 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.) Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.) Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Chevron Corporation(Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.) Recent Developments

12.4 Dow

12.4.1 Dow Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dow Overview

12.4.3 Dow Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Dow Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Dow Recent Developments

12.5 Innospec Inc.

12.5.1 Innospec Inc. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Innospec Inc. Overview

12.5.3 Innospec Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Innospec Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Innospec Inc. Recent Developments

12.6 Tetra Technologies, Inc.

12.6.1 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Overview

12.6.3 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Tetra Technologies, Inc. Recent Developments

12.7 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd.

12.7.1 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd. Overview

12.7.3 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Lubrizol Corporation, Ltd. Recent Developments

12.8 Croda International Plc

12.8.1 Croda International Plc Corporation Information

12.8.2 Croda International Plc Overview

12.8.3 Croda International Plc Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Croda International Plc Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Croda International Plc Recent Developments

12.9 Stepan Company

12.9.1 Stepan Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Stepan Company Overview

12.9.3 Stepan Company Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Stepan Company Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Stepan Company Recent Developments

12.10 Flotek Industries, Inc.

12.10.1 Flotek Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Flotek Industries, Inc. Overview

12.10.3 Flotek Industries, Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 Flotek Industries, Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 Flotek Industries, Inc. Recent Developments

12.11 OMNOVA Solutions Inc.

12.11.1 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Overview

12.11.3 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 OMNOVA Solutions Inc. Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Distributors

13.5 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Industry Trends

14.2 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Drivers

14.3 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Challenges

14.4 Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Oilfield Drilling Fluid Additives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

