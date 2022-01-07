Oilfield Chemicals Market Comprehensive Analysis: Check Latest Strategic Moves of Emerging Players | SNF, CNPC, BASF

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Oilfield Chemicals Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SNF, CNPC, BASF, Nalco Champion, GE(Baker Hughes), Schlumberger, Halliburton, Kemira, Clariant, Lubrizol, DuPont, Chevron Phillips, Innospec

Market Segmentation by Product:

Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

Polyacrylamide

Pour Point Depressants



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas

Shale Gas



The Oilfield Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Oilfield Chemicals market expansion?

What will be the global Oilfield Chemicals market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Oilfield Chemicals market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Oilfield Chemicals market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Oilfield Chemicals market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Oilfield Chemicals market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals

1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Alkyl Phenols and Ethoxylated Aps

1.2.3 Glutaraldehyde-base Biocides

1.2.4 Polyacrylamide

1.2.5 Pour Point Depressants

1.3 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Shale Gas

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Oilfield Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 India Oilfield Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oilfield Chemicals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oilfield Chemicals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oilfield Chemicals Production

3.4.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Production

3.5.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Production

3.6.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 China Oilfield Chemicals Production

3.7.1 China Oilfield Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 China Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 India Oilfield Chemicals Production

3.8.1 India Oilfield Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 India Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 SNF

7.1.1 SNF Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 SNF Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SNF Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 SNF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 SNF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 CNPC

7.2.1 CNPC Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 CNPC Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.2.3 CNPC Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 CNPC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 CNPC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Nalco Champion

7.4.1 Nalco Champion Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Nalco Champion Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Nalco Champion Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Nalco Champion Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Nalco Champion Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.5.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Schlumberger

7.6.1 Schlumberger Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schlumberger Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Schlumberger Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Halliburton

7.7.1 Halliburton Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Halliburton Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Halliburton Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Halliburton Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kemira

7.8.1 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kemira Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Kemira Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kemira Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Clariant

7.9.1 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Clariant Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Lubrizol

7.10.1 Lubrizol Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lubrizol Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Lubrizol Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Lubrizol Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Lubrizol Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 DuPont

7.11.1 DuPont Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.11.2 DuPont Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.11.3 DuPont Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Chevron Phillips

7.12.1 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Chevron Phillips Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Chevron Phillips Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Chevron Phillips Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Innospec

7.13.1 Innospec Oilfield Chemicals Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innospec Oilfield Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Innospec Oilfield Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Innospec Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Innospec Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oilfield Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oilfield Chemicals

8.4 Oilfield Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oilfield Chemicals Distributors List

9.3 Oilfield Chemicals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oilfield Chemicals Industry Trends

10.2 Oilfield Chemicals Growth Drivers

10.3 Oilfield Chemicals Market Challenges

10.4 Oilfield Chemicals Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Chemicals by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oilfield Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 China Oilfield Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 India Oilfield Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oilfield Chemicals

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Chemicals by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Chemicals by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Chemicals by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Chemicals by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oilfield Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oilfield Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oilfield Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oilfield Chemicals by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”