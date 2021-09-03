Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Ineos, Asahi Chemical Corp, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

“

The report titled Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ineos, Asahi Chemical Corp, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), ASCEND, Secco, Sinopec Group, Formosa Plastics, DSM, Tae Kwang Industrial, CPDC, Cytec Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon, LUKOIL, Repsol YPF

Market Segmentation by Product:

Anionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

Non-Ionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

Cationic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

Amphoteric Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal Treatment

Industrial Cleaning

Oil Exploitation

Other



The Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Anionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

1.2.3 Non-Ionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

1.2.4 Cationic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

1.2.5 Amphoteric Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal Treatment

1.3.3 Industrial Cleaning

1.3.4 Oil Exploitation

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Ineos

12.1.1 Ineos Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Ineos Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ineos Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.1.5 Ineos Recent Development

12.2 Asahi Chemical Corp

12.2.1 Asahi Chemical Corp Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asahi Chemical Corp Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Asahi Chemical Corp Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asahi Chemical Corp Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.2.5 Asahi Chemical Corp Recent Development

12.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

12.3.1 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Corporation Information

12.3.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.3.5 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Recent Development

12.4 ASCEND

12.4.1 ASCEND Corporation Information

12.4.2 ASCEND Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ASCEND Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ASCEND Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.4.5 ASCEND Recent Development

12.5 Secco

12.5.1 Secco Corporation Information

12.5.2 Secco Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Secco Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Secco Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.5.5 Secco Recent Development

12.6 Sinopec Group

12.6.1 Sinopec Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sinopec Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Sinopec Group Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sinopec Group Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.6.5 Sinopec Group Recent Development

12.7 Formosa Plastics

12.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Formosa Plastics Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Formosa Plastics Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.7.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

12.8 DSM

12.8.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.8.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DSM Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DSM Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.8.5 DSM Recent Development

12.9 Tae Kwang Industrial

12.9.1 Tae Kwang Industrial Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tae Kwang Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tae Kwang Industrial Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tae Kwang Industrial Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.9.5 Tae Kwang Industrial Recent Development

12.10 CPDC

12.10.1 CPDC Corporation Information

12.10.2 CPDC Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 CPDC Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CPDC Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered

12.10.5 CPDC Recent Development

12.12 Mitsubishi Rayon

12.12.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered

12.12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development

12.13 LUKOIL

12.13.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information

12.13.2 LUKOIL Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 LUKOIL Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 LUKOIL Products Offered

12.13.5 LUKOIL Recent Development

12.14 Repsol YPF

12.14.1 Repsol YPF Corporation Information

12.14.2 Repsol YPF Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Repsol YPF Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Repsol YPF Products Offered

12.14.5 Repsol YPF Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Industry Trends

13.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Drivers

13.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Challenges

13.4 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”