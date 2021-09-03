Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Ineos, Asahi Chemical Corp, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

“
The report titled Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Ineos, Asahi Chemical Corp, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), ASCEND, Secco, Sinopec Group, Formosa Plastics, DSM, Tae Kwang Industrial, CPDC, Cytec Industries, Mitsubishi Rayon, LUKOIL, Repsol YPF
Market Segmentation by Product:
Anionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
Non-Ionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
Cationic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
Amphoteric Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Metal Treatment
Industrial Cleaning
Oil Exploitation
Other
The Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Anionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
1.2.3 Non-Ionic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
1.2.4 Cationic Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
1.2.5 Amphoteric Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Metal Treatment
1.3.3 Industrial Cleaning
1.3.4 Oil Exploitation
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Ineos
12.1.1 Ineos Corporation Information
12.1.2 Ineos Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Ineos Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Ineos Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.1.5 Ineos Recent Development
12.2 Asahi Chemical Corp
12.2.1 Asahi Chemical Corp Corporation Information
12.2.2 Asahi Chemical Corp Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Asahi Chemical Corp Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Asahi Chemical Corp Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.2.5 Asahi Chemical Corp Recent Development
12.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
12.3.1 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Corporation Information
12.3.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.3.5 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Recent Development
12.4 ASCEND
12.4.1 ASCEND Corporation Information
12.4.2 ASCEND Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ASCEND Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ASCEND Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.4.5 ASCEND Recent Development
12.5 Secco
12.5.1 Secco Corporation Information
12.5.2 Secco Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Secco Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Secco Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.5.5 Secco Recent Development
12.6 Sinopec Group
12.6.1 Sinopec Group Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sinopec Group Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Sinopec Group Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sinopec Group Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.6.5 Sinopec Group Recent Development
12.7 Formosa Plastics
12.7.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Formosa Plastics Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Formosa Plastics Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Formosa Plastics Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.7.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development
12.8 DSM
12.8.1 DSM Corporation Information
12.8.2 DSM Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DSM Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 DSM Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.8.5 DSM Recent Development
12.9 Tae Kwang Industrial
12.9.1 Tae Kwang Industrial Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tae Kwang Industrial Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tae Kwang Industrial Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Tae Kwang Industrial Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.9.5 Tae Kwang Industrial Recent Development
12.10 CPDC
12.10.1 CPDC Corporation Information
12.10.2 CPDC Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 CPDC Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 CPDC Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Products Offered
12.10.5 CPDC Recent Development
12.12 Mitsubishi Rayon
12.12.1 Mitsubishi Rayon Corporation Information
12.12.2 Mitsubishi Rayon Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Mitsubishi Rayon Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Mitsubishi Rayon Products Offered
12.12.5 Mitsubishi Rayon Recent Development
12.13 LUKOIL
12.13.1 LUKOIL Corporation Information
12.13.2 LUKOIL Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 LUKOIL Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 LUKOIL Products Offered
12.13.5 LUKOIL Recent Development
12.14 Repsol YPF
12.14.1 Repsol YPF Corporation Information
12.14.2 Repsol YPF Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Repsol YPF Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Repsol YPF Products Offered
12.14.5 Repsol YPF Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Industry Trends
13.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Drivers
13.3 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Challenges
13.4 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Oilfield Chemicals and Surfactants Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”