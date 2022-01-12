Oilfield and Drilling Services Market 2022:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2028| Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, GE(Baker Hughes)

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Research Report: Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, GE(Baker Hughes), Weatherford International plc (WFT), Transocean Ltd, Seadrill, Ensco plc, China Oilfield Services Limited, Noble Corporation plc, Helmerich & Payne

Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Type: Directional Drilling Services, Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities Oilfield and Drilling Services

Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market by Application: Onshore, Offshore

The global Oilfield and Drilling Services market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Oilfield and Drilling Services market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Oilfield and Drilling Services market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Oilfield and Drilling Services market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Directional Drilling Services

1.2.3 Oilfield and Drilling Supporting Activities

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Trends

2.3.2 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Drivers

2.3.3 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Challenges

2.3.4 Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Oilfield and Drilling Services Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Oilfield and Drilling Services Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue

3.4 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oilfield and Drilling Services Revenue in 2020

3.5 Oilfield and Drilling Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Oilfield and Drilling Services Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Oilfield and Drilling Services Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Oilfield and Drilling Services Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Oilfield and Drilling Services Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oilfield and Drilling Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Oilfield and Drilling Services Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger Limited

11.1.1 Schlumberger Limited Company Details

11.1.2 Schlumberger Limited Business Overview

11.1.3 Schlumberger Limited Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.1.4 Schlumberger Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Schlumberger Limited Recent Development

11.2 Halliburton Company

11.2.1 Halliburton Company Company Details

11.2.2 Halliburton Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Halliburton Company Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.2.4 Halliburton Company Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Halliburton Company Recent Development

11.3 GE(Baker Hughes)

11.3.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Company Details

11.3.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Business Overview

11.3.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.3.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Development

11.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT)

11.4.1 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Company Details

11.4.2 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Business Overview

11.4.3 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.4.4 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Weatherford International plc (WFT) Recent Development

11.5 Transocean Ltd

11.5.1 Transocean Ltd Company Details

11.5.2 Transocean Ltd Business Overview

11.5.3 Transocean Ltd Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.5.4 Transocean Ltd Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Transocean Ltd Recent Development

11.6 Seadrill

11.6.1 Seadrill Company Details

11.6.2 Seadrill Business Overview

11.6.3 Seadrill Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.6.4 Seadrill Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Seadrill Recent Development

11.7 Ensco plc

11.7.1 Ensco plc Company Details

11.7.2 Ensco plc Business Overview

11.7.3 Ensco plc Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.7.4 Ensco plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Ensco plc Recent Development

11.8 China Oilfield Services Limited

11.8.1 China Oilfield Services Limited Company Details

11.8.2 China Oilfield Services Limited Business Overview

11.8.3 China Oilfield Services Limited Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.8.4 China Oilfield Services Limited Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 China Oilfield Services Limited Recent Development

11.9 Noble Corporation plc

11.9.1 Noble Corporation plc Company Details

11.9.2 Noble Corporation plc Business Overview

11.9.3 Noble Corporation plc Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.9.4 Noble Corporation plc Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Noble Corporation plc Recent Development

11.10 Helmerich & Payne

11.10.1 Helmerich & Payne Company Details

11.10.2 Helmerich & Payne Business Overview

11.10.3 Helmerich & Payne Oilfield and Drilling Services Introduction

11.10.4 Helmerich & Payne Revenue in Oilfield and Drilling Services Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Helmerich & Payne Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

