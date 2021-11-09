Oil & Gas Drones Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Aeryon Labs Inc., Lockheed Martin, Textron Inc.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Oil & Gas Drones Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil & Gas Drones report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil & Gas Drones market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil & Gas Drones market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil & Gas Drones market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil & Gas Drones market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil & Gas Drones market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Aeryon Labs Inc., Lockheed Martin, Textron Inc., Leonardo S.p.a., Proxy Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, Draganfly Innovations Inc., Aerovironment Inc., Altavian Inc., BAE Systems Plc

Market Segmentation by Product:

Single Rotor

Multi Rotor



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil & Gas Inspection

Environmental Impact Assessment

Others



The Oil & Gas Drones Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil & Gas Drones market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil & Gas Drones market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Oil & Gas Drones market expansion?

What will be the global Oil & Gas Drones market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Oil & Gas Drones market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Oil & Gas Drones market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Oil & Gas Drones market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Oil & Gas Drones market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Oil & Gas Drones Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil & Gas Drones

1.2 Oil & Gas Drones Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Single Rotor

1.2.3 Multi Rotor

1.3 Oil & Gas Drones Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Oil & Gas Inspection

1.3.3 Environmental Impact Assessment

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oil & Gas Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Oil & Gas Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Oil & Gas Drones Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oil & Gas Drones Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oil & Gas Drones Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oil & Gas Drones Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oil & Gas Drones Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oil & Gas Drones Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oil & Gas Drones Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Oil & Gas Drones Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oil & Gas Drones Production

3.4.1 North America Oil & Gas Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Oil & Gas Drones Production

3.6.1 China Oil & Gas Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Oil & Gas Drones Production

3.7.1 Japan Oil & Gas Drones Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oil & Gas Drones Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oil & Gas Drones Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oil & Gas Drones Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Aeryon Labs Inc.

7.1.1 Aeryon Labs Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.1.2 Aeryon Labs Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Aeryon Labs Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Aeryon Labs Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Aeryon Labs Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Lockheed Martin

7.2.1 Lockheed Martin Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lockheed Martin Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Lockheed Martin Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Textron Inc.

7.3.1 Textron Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.3.2 Textron Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Textron Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Textron Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Textron Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Leonardo S.p.a.

7.4.1 Leonardo S.p.a. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.4.2 Leonardo S.p.a. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Leonardo S.p.a. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Leonardo S.p.a. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Leonardo S.p.a. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Proxy Technologies Inc.

7.5.1 Proxy Technologies Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.5.2 Proxy Technologies Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Proxy Technologies Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Proxy Technologies Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Proxy Technologies Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 The Boeing Company

7.6.1 The Boeing Company Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Boeing Company Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.6.3 The Boeing Company Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 The Boeing Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 The Boeing Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Draganfly Innovations Inc.

7.7.1 Draganfly Innovations Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.7.2 Draganfly Innovations Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Draganfly Innovations Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Draganfly Innovations Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Draganfly Innovations Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Aerovironment Inc.

7.8.1 Aerovironment Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.8.2 Aerovironment Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Aerovironment Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Aerovironment Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Aerovironment Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Altavian Inc.

7.9.1 Altavian Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.9.2 Altavian Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Altavian Inc. Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Altavian Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Altavian Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 BAE Systems Plc

7.10.1 BAE Systems Plc Oil & Gas Drones Corporation Information

7.10.2 BAE Systems Plc Oil & Gas Drones Product Portfolio

7.10.3 BAE Systems Plc Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 BAE Systems Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 BAE Systems Plc Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oil & Gas Drones Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil & Gas Drones Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones

8.4 Oil & Gas Drones Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oil & Gas Drones Distributors List

9.3 Oil & Gas Drones Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oil & Gas Drones Industry Trends

10.2 Oil & Gas Drones Growth Drivers

10.3 Oil & Gas Drones Market Challenges

10.4 Oil & Gas Drones Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil & Gas Drones by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Oil & Gas Drones Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oil & Gas Drones

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oil & Gas Drones by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil & Gas Drones by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil & Gas Drones by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oil & Gas Drones by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil & Gas Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oil & Gas Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oil & Gas Drones by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oil & Gas Drones by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

