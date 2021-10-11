Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market 2021 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2027 | BASF, Clariant, Dow

“

The report titled Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil Field Specialty Chemicals report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil Field Specialty Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BASF, Clariant, Dow, Solvay, Schlumberger, Halliburton, GE (Baker Hughes), Ineos, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), AkzoNobel, Kemira OYJ, Albemarle Corp

Market Segmentation by Product:

Demulsifiers

Inhibitors & Scavengers

Rheology Modifiers

Friction Reducers

Specialty Biocides

Specialty Surfactants

Pour Point Depressants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals



The Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil Field Specialty Chemicals industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals

1.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Demulsifiers

1.2.3 Inhibitors & Scavengers

1.2.4 Rheology Modifiers

1.2.5 Friction Reducers

1.2.6 Specialty Biocides

1.2.7 Specialty Surfactants

1.2.8 Pour Point Depressants

1.2.9 Others

1.3 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Drilling Fluids

1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids

1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals

1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production

3.4.1 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production

3.6.1 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production

3.7.1 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 BASF Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 BASF Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Clariant

7.2.1 Clariant Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Clariant Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Clariant Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Dow

7.3.1 Dow Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dow Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Dow Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Dow Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Dow Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 Solvay Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Solvay Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Schlumberger

7.5.1 Schlumberger Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Schlumberger Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Schlumberger Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Halliburton

7.6.1 Halliburton Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 Halliburton Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Halliburton Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Halliburton Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Halliburton Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 GE (Baker Hughes)

7.7.1 GE (Baker Hughes) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 GE (Baker Hughes) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.7.3 GE (Baker Hughes) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 GE (Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 GE (Baker Hughes) Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Ineos

7.8.1 Ineos Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Ineos Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Ineos Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Ineos Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Ineos Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

7.9.1 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.9.3 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 AkzoNobel

7.10.1 AkzoNobel Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.10.2 AkzoNobel Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.10.3 AkzoNobel Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 AkzoNobel Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 AkzoNobel Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Kemira OYJ

7.11.1 Kemira OYJ Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kemira OYJ Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Kemira OYJ Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Kemira OYJ Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Albemarle Corp

7.12.1 Albemarle Corp Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

7.12.2 Albemarle Corp Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Albemarle Corp Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Albemarle Corp Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Albemarle Corp Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals

8.4 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Distributors List

9.3 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Industry Trends

10.2 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Growth Drivers

10.3 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Challenges

10.4 Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Oil Field Specialty Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oil Field Specialty Chemicals by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”