Oil Casing Market Revenue, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Business Opportunity, and Forecast to 2027| Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited, Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd

QY Research has evaluated the global Oil Casing market in its latest research report. The research study is a compilation of analyses on different areas of the global Oil Casing market. The segmentation study provided in the report helps players to understand the growth trajectory of all-important segments of the global Oil Casing market.

With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study key strategies adopted by leading players of the global Oil Casing market. Major as well as emerging players of the global Oil Casing market are closely studied taking into consideration their market share, production, revenue, sales growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other significant factors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Oil Casing Market Research Report: Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited, Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd, Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd, Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd., Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd., Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd., Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd., Anton Oilfield Services Group, Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field, Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd, Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd.

Global Oil Casing Market Segmentation by Product: Surface Casing, Technical Casing, Oil Layer Casing

Global Oil Casing Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Industry, Natural Gas Industry, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Oil Casing market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Oil Casing market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Oil Casing market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments.

The regional analysis section of the Oil Casing report provides an extensive research study on different regional and country-wise Oil Casing markets to help players plan effective expansion strategies. Moreover, it offers highly accurate estimations on the CAGR, market share, and market size of key regions and countries.

Table of Contents

1 Oil Casing Market Overview

1.1 Oil Casing Product Overview

1.2 Oil Casing Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Surface Casing

1.2.2 Technical Casing

1.2.3 Oil Layer Casing

1.3 Global Oil Casing Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Oil Casing Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Oil Casing Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Oil Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Oil Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Oil Casing Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oil Casing Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oil Casing Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Oil Casing Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oil Casing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oil Casing Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oil Casing Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oil Casing Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Oil Casing as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil Casing Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oil Casing Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Oil Casing Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Oil Casing Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Oil Casing Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Oil Casing Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Oil Casing Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Oil Casing Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Oil Casing by Application

4.1 Oil Casing Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil Industry

4.1.2 Natural Gas Industry

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Oil Casing Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Oil Casing Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Oil Casing Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Oil Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Oil Casing Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Oil Casing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Oil Casing by Country

5.1 North America Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Oil Casing by Country

6.1 Europe Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil Casing Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Oil Casing by Country

8.1 Latin America Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil Casing Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oil Casing Business

10.1 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited

10.1.1 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Oil Casing Products Offered

10.1.5 Shandong Molong Petroleum Machinery Company Limited Recent Development

10.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation

10.2.1 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation Oil Casing Products Offered

10.2.5 Tian Jin Pipe (group) Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd

10.3.1 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.3.2 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Products Offered

10.3.5 Baoshan Iron & Steel Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd

10.4.1 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.4.2 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Products Offered

10.4.5 Jiangsu Changbao Steeltube Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.5 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd.

10.5.1 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.5.5 Baotou Iron&Steel(Group)Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd.

10.6.1 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.6.5 Hunan Valin Iron&Steel Group Co.Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.7.5 Wuxi Simleis Petroleum Special Pipe Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.8 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd.

10.8.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.8.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.9.1 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.9.5 Shengli Oilfield Plateau Petroleum Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.10 Anton Oilfield Services Group

10.10.1 Anton Oilfield Services Group Corporation Information

10.10.2 Anton Oilfield Services Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Anton Oilfield Services Group Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Anton Oilfield Services Group Oil Casing Products Offered

10.10.5 Anton Oilfield Services Group Recent Development

10.11 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field

10.11.1 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field Corporation Information

10.11.2 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field Oil Casing Products Offered

10.11.5 Freet Petroleum Equipment Group Co.,Ltd Of Shengli Oil Field Recent Development

10.12 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd

10.12.1 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd Oil Casing Products Offered

10.12.5 Tianjin Tiangang Special Petroleum Pipe Manufacture Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.13 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.13.1 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.13.5 Daqing Vanke Oilfield Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.14 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd.

10.14.1 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Oil Casing Products Offered

10.14.5 Zhangjiakou High-Tech Steel Pipe Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oil Casing Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oil Casing Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Oil Casing Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Oil Casing Industry Trends

11.4.2 Oil Casing Market Drivers

11.4.3 Oil Casing Market Challenges

11.4.4 Oil Casing Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Oil Casing Distributors

12.3 Oil Casing Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer



