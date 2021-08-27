Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size 2021-Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue Analysis, Top Leaders- | ABB, Kongsberg Group, Nabors Industries

“

The report titled Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oil and Gas Drilling Automation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil and Gas Drilling Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Kongsberg Group, Nabors Industries, National Oilwell Varco, Pason Systems, Rockwell Automation

Market Segmentation by Product: Automated Drilling

Automate Underwater Vehicle

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Other



The Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oil and Gas Drilling Automation industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automated Drilling

1.2.3 Automate Underwater Vehicle

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil Industry

1.3.3 Natural Gas Industry

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 ABB Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.1.5 ABB Recent Development

12.2 Kongsberg Group

12.2.1 Kongsberg Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 Kongsberg Group Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Kongsberg Group Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Kongsberg Group Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.2.5 Kongsberg Group Recent Development

12.3 Nabors Industries

12.3.1 Nabors Industries Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nabors Industries Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nabors Industries Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nabors Industries Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.3.5 Nabors Industries Recent Development

12.4 National Oilwell Varco

12.4.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.4.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.4.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.5 Pason Systems

12.5.1 Pason Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 Pason Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pason Systems Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Pason Systems Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.5.5 Pason Systems Recent Development

12.6 Rockwell Automation

12.6.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Rockwell Automation Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rockwell Automation Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Products Offered

12.6.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Industry Trends

13.2 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Drivers

13.3 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Challenges

13.4 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Oil and Gas Drilling Automation Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”