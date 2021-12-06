Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | GE(Baker Hughes), Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis Plc

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Oil and Gas Chemicals Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil and Gas Chemicals report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

GE(Baker Hughes), Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis Plc, NALCO Champion, Newpak Resources Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Halliburton Company, Solvay SA

Market Segmentation by Product:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Emulsion Breakers

Cementing Super Plasticizers

Paraffin Dispersants

Drilling Additives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Upstream

Midstream

Downstream



The Oil and Gas Chemicals Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil and Gas Chemicals market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oil and Gas Chemicals

1.2 Oil and Gas Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.3 Emulsion Breakers

1.2.4 Cementing Super Plasticizers

1.2.5 Paraffin Dispersants

1.2.6 Drilling Additives

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Oil and Gas Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Upstream

1.3.3 Midstream

1.3.4 Downstream

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Oil and Gas Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Oil and Gas Chemicals Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Oil and Gas Chemicals Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Production

3.4.1 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Production

3.5.1 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Oil and Gas Chemicals Production

3.6.1 China Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Oil and Gas Chemicals Production

3.7.1 Japan Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Oil and Gas Chemicals Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 GE(Baker Hughes)

7.1.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.1.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Akzo Nobel NV

7.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Akzo Nobel NV Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Elementis Plc

7.3.1 Elementis Plc Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.3.2 Elementis Plc Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Elementis Plc Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Elementis Plc Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Elementis Plc Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NALCO Champion

7.4.1 NALCO Champion Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.4.2 NALCO Champion Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NALCO Champion Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 NALCO Champion Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NALCO Champion Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Newpak Resources Inc

7.5.1 Newpak Resources Inc Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.5.2 Newpak Resources Inc Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Newpak Resources Inc Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Newpak Resources Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Newpak Resources Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 The Lubrizol Corporation

7.6.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.6.2 The Lubrizol Corporation Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.6.3 The Lubrizol Corporation Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 The Lubrizol Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 The Lubrizol Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Halliburton Company

7.7.1 Halliburton Company Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Halliburton Company Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Halliburton Company Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Halliburton Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Halliburton Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Solvay SA

7.8.1 Solvay SA Oil and Gas Chemicals Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solvay SA Oil and Gas Chemicals Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Solvay SA Oil and Gas Chemicals Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Solvay SA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Solvay SA Recent Developments/Updates

8 Oil and Gas Chemicals Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Oil and Gas Chemicals Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Oil and Gas Chemicals

8.4 Oil and Gas Chemicals Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Oil and Gas Chemicals Distributors List

9.3 Oil and Gas Chemicals Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Oil and Gas Chemicals Industry Trends

10.2 Oil and Gas Chemicals Growth Drivers

10.3 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Challenges

10.4 Oil and Gas Chemicals Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Oil and Gas Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Oil and Gas Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Oil and Gas Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Oil and Gas Chemicals Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Oil and Gas Chemicals

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Oil and Gas Chemicals by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”