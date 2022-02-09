Oil and Gas Analytics Market Outlook by Trend, Regional Demand, Product, and Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, IBM

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Oil and Gas Analytics Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oil and Gas Analytics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hewlett-Packard, Hitachi, IBM, Northwest Analytics, Oracle, SAP, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Teradata, Tibco Software

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardware

Software

Services



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Industry

Natural Gas Industry

Other



The Oil and Gas Analytics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oil and Gas Analytics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oil and Gas Analytics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Oil and Gas Analytics Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Oil and Gas Analytics in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Oil and Gas Analytics Industry Trends

1.4.2 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Drivers

1.4.3 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Challenges

1.4.4 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Oil and Gas Analytics by Type

2.1 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Hardware

2.1.2 Software

2.1.3 Services

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Oil and Gas Analytics by Application

3.1 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Industry

3.1.2 Natural Gas Industry

3.1.3 Other

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Oil and Gas Analytics Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Oil and Gas Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Oil and Gas Analytics in 2021

4.2.3 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Headquarters, Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Companies Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Oil and Gas Analytics Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Oil and Gas Analytics Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Oil and Gas Analytics Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Analytics Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Oil and Gas Analytics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Oil and Gas Analytics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Analytics Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Oil and Gas Analytics Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hewlett-Packard

7.1.1 Hewlett-Packard Company Details

7.1.2 Hewlett-Packard Business Overview

7.1.3 Hewlett-Packard Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.1.4 Hewlett-Packard Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Hewlett-Packard Recent Development

7.2 Hitachi

7.2.1 Hitachi Company Details

7.2.2 Hitachi Business Overview

7.2.3 Hitachi Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.2.4 Hitachi Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Hitachi Recent Development

7.3 IBM

7.3.1 IBM Company Details

7.3.2 IBM Business Overview

7.3.3 IBM Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.3.4 IBM Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 IBM Recent Development

7.4 Northwest Analytics

7.4.1 Northwest Analytics Company Details

7.4.2 Northwest Analytics Business Overview

7.4.3 Northwest Analytics Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.4.4 Northwest Analytics Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Northwest Analytics Recent Development

7.5 Oracle

7.5.1 Oracle Company Details

7.5.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.5.3 Oracle Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.5.4 Oracle Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.6 SAP

7.6.1 SAP Company Details

7.6.2 SAP Business Overview

7.6.3 SAP Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.6.4 SAP Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 SAP Recent Development

7.7 SAS Institute

7.7.1 SAS Institute Company Details

7.7.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

7.7.3 SAS Institute Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.7.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

7.8 Tableau Software

7.8.1 Tableau Software Company Details

7.8.2 Tableau Software Business Overview

7.8.3 Tableau Software Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.8.4 Tableau Software Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Tableau Software Recent Development

7.9 Teradata

7.9.1 Teradata Company Details

7.9.2 Teradata Business Overview

7.9.3 Teradata Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.9.4 Teradata Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Teradata Recent Development

7.10 Tibco Software

7.10.1 Tibco Software Company Details

7.10.2 Tibco Software Business Overview

7.10.3 Tibco Software Oil and Gas Analytics Introduction

7.10.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Oil and Gas Analytics Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

