Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size 2022, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028 | ADWEN, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion

A newly published report titled “Offshore Wind Turbine Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Wind Turbine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Wind Turbine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Wind Turbine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Wind Turbine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Wind Turbine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Wind Turbine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ADWEN, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, Siemens Wind Power, AREVA WIND, Clipper Windpower, Doosan, Siemens(Gamesa), GENERAL ELECTRIC, Samsung Heavy Industries, Sinovel Wind Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Horizontal Axis

Vertical Axis



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shallow Sea

Deep Sea



The Offshore Wind Turbine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Wind Turbine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Wind Turbine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Wind Turbine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Horizontal Axis

2.1.2 Vertical Axis

2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shallow Sea

3.1.2 Deep Sea

3.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Offshore Wind Turbine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Offshore Wind Turbine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Wind Turbine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Offshore Wind Turbine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Offshore Wind Turbine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Offshore Wind Turbine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Wind Turbine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Wind Turbine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ADWEN

7.1.1 ADWEN Corporation Information

7.1.2 ADWEN Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ADWEN Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ADWEN Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.1.5 ADWEN Recent Development

7.2 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

7.2.1 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Corporation Information

7.2.2 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.2.5 MHI Vestas Offshore Wind Recent Development

7.3 Senvion

7.3.1 Senvion Corporation Information

7.3.2 Senvion Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Senvion Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Senvion Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.3.5 Senvion Recent Development

7.4 Siemens Wind Power

7.4.1 Siemens Wind Power Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Wind Power Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Wind Power Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Wind Power Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Wind Power Recent Development

7.5 AREVA WIND

7.5.1 AREVA WIND Corporation Information

7.5.2 AREVA WIND Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AREVA WIND Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AREVA WIND Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.5.5 AREVA WIND Recent Development

7.6 Clipper Windpower

7.6.1 Clipper Windpower Corporation Information

7.6.2 Clipper Windpower Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Clipper Windpower Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Clipper Windpower Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.6.5 Clipper Windpower Recent Development

7.7 Doosan

7.7.1 Doosan Corporation Information

7.7.2 Doosan Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Doosan Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Doosan Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.7.5 Doosan Recent Development

7.8 Siemens(Gamesa)

7.8.1 Siemens(Gamesa) Corporation Information

7.8.2 Siemens(Gamesa) Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Siemens(Gamesa) Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Siemens(Gamesa) Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.8.5 Siemens(Gamesa) Recent Development

7.9 GENERAL ELECTRIC

7.9.1 GENERAL ELECTRIC Corporation Information

7.9.2 GENERAL ELECTRIC Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 GENERAL ELECTRIC Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 GENERAL ELECTRIC Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.9.5 GENERAL ELECTRIC Recent Development

7.10 Samsung Heavy Industries

7.10.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.10.5 Samsung Heavy Industries Recent Development

7.11 Sinovel Wind Group

7.11.1 Sinovel Wind Group Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinovel Wind Group Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sinovel Wind Group Offshore Wind Turbine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sinovel Wind Group Offshore Wind Turbine Products Offered

7.11.5 Sinovel Wind Group Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Distributors

8.3 Offshore Wind Turbine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Offshore Wind Turbine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Offshore Wind Turbine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Offshore Wind Turbine Distributors

8.5 Offshore Wind Turbine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

