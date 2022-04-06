Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2022-2028 | Edison Chouest, Tidewater, Bourbon Offshore

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the Offshore Service and Supply Vessels report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Research Report: Edison Chouest

Tidewater

Bourbon Offshore

DOF

Swires

Maersk Supply Service

Farstad Shipping

Hornbeck

Cosl

Island Offshore Management

Gulf Mark

Havila Shipping



Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Segmentation by Product: Anchor Handling Tug Supply

Platform Supply Vessel

Multipurpose Support Vessel

Standby and Rescue Vessel

Others



Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Segmentation by Application: Shallow Water Field

Deep Water Field



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make Offshore Service and Supply Vessels research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the Offshore Service and Supply Vessels report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Product Introduction

1.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Industry Trends

1.5.2 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Drivers

1.5.3 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Challenges

1.5.4 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Anchor Handling Tug Supply

2.1.2 Platform Supply Vessel

2.1.3 Multipurpose Support Vessel

2.1.4 Standby and Rescue Vessel

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shallow Water Field

3.1.2 Deep Water Field

3.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Offshore Service and Supply Vessels in 2021

4.2.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Edison Chouest

7.1.1 Edison Chouest Corporation Information

7.1.2 Edison Chouest Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Edison Chouest Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Edison Chouest Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.1.5 Edison Chouest Recent Development

7.2 Tidewater

7.2.1 Tidewater Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tidewater Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tidewater Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tidewater Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.2.5 Tidewater Recent Development

7.3 Bourbon Offshore

7.3.1 Bourbon Offshore Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bourbon Offshore Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bourbon Offshore Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bourbon Offshore Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.3.5 Bourbon Offshore Recent Development

7.4 DOF

7.4.1 DOF Corporation Information

7.4.2 DOF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 DOF Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 DOF Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.4.5 DOF Recent Development

7.5 Swires

7.5.1 Swires Corporation Information

7.5.2 Swires Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Swires Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Swires Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.5.5 Swires Recent Development

7.6 Maersk Supply Service

7.6.1 Maersk Supply Service Corporation Information

7.6.2 Maersk Supply Service Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Maersk Supply Service Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Maersk Supply Service Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.6.5 Maersk Supply Service Recent Development

7.7 Farstad Shipping

7.7.1 Farstad Shipping Corporation Information

7.7.2 Farstad Shipping Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Farstad Shipping Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Farstad Shipping Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.7.5 Farstad Shipping Recent Development

7.8 Hornbeck

7.8.1 Hornbeck Corporation Information

7.8.2 Hornbeck Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Hornbeck Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Hornbeck Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.8.5 Hornbeck Recent Development

7.9 Cosl

7.9.1 Cosl Corporation Information

7.9.2 Cosl Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Cosl Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Cosl Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.9.5 Cosl Recent Development

7.10 Island Offshore Management

7.10.1 Island Offshore Management Corporation Information

7.10.2 Island Offshore Management Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Island Offshore Management Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Island Offshore Management Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.10.5 Island Offshore Management Recent Development

7.11 Gulf Mark

7.11.1 Gulf Mark Corporation Information

7.11.2 Gulf Mark Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Gulf Mark Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Gulf Mark Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Products Offered

7.11.5 Gulf Mark Recent Development

7.12 Havila Shipping

7.12.1 Havila Shipping Corporation Information

7.12.2 Havila Shipping Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Havila Shipping Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Havila Shipping Products Offered

7.12.5 Havila Shipping Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Distributors

8.3 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Production Mode & Process

8.4 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Sales Channels

8.4.2 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Distributors

8.5 Offshore Service and Supply Vessels Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

