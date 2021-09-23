Offshore Pipes Market Outlook, Size, Trends, Analysis, Growth and Projection to 2027 | Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd

“
The report titled Global Offshore Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann, Furukawa
Market Segmentation by Product:
ERW Pipes
LSAW Pipes
SSAW Pipes
Market Segmentation by Application:
Crude Oil Transmission
Natural Gas Transmission
Water
Other
The Offshore Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Offshore Pipes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Pipes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Pipes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Pipes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Pipes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Offshore Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 ERW Pipes
1.2.3 LSAW Pipes
1.2.4 SSAW Pipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Crude Oil Transmission
1.3.3 Natural Gas Transmission
1.3.4 Water
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Offshore Pipes, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Offshore Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Offshore Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Offshore Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Offshore Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Offshore Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Pipes Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Offshore Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Offshore Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Offshore Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Offshore Pipes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Pipes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Offshore Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Offshore Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Offshore Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Offshore Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Offshore Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Offshore Pipes Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Offshore Pipes Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Offshore Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Offshore Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Offshore Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Offshore Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Offshore Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Offshore Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Offshore Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
12.1.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information
12.1.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.1.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development
12.2 JFE
12.2.1 JFE Corporation Information
12.2.2 JFE Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 JFE Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 JFE Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.2.5 JFE Recent Development
12.3 Jindal SAW Ltd
12.3.1 Jindal SAW Ltd Corporation Information
12.3.2 Jindal SAW Ltd Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.3.5 Jindal SAW Ltd Recent Development
12.4 EUROPIPE Group
12.4.1 EUROPIPE Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 EUROPIPE Group Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.4.5 EUROPIPE Group Recent Development
12.5 Essar Steel
12.5.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information
12.5.2 Essar Steel Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.5.5 Essar Steel Recent Development
12.6 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe
12.6.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Corporation Information
12.6.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.6.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Recent Development
12.7 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC
12.7.1 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Corporation Information
12.7.2 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.7.5 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Recent Development
12.8 Zhejiang Kingland
12.8.1 Zhejiang Kingland Corporation Information
12.8.2 Zhejiang Kingland Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.8.5 Zhejiang Kingland Recent Development
12.9 Tenaris
12.9.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
12.9.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.9.5 Tenaris Recent Development
12.10 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe
12.10.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information
12.10.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.10.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Development
12.11 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe
12.11.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information
12.11.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Products Offered
12.11.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Development
12.12 CHU KONG PIPE
12.12.1 CHU KONG PIPE Corporation Information
12.12.2 CHU KONG PIPE Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 CHU KONG PIPE Products Offered
12.12.5 CHU KONG PIPE Recent Development
12.13 Baosteel
12.13.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
12.13.2 Baosteel Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Baosteel Products Offered
12.13.5 Baosteel Recent Development
12.14 Borusan Mannesmann
12.14.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information
12.14.2 Borusan Mannesmann Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Borusan Mannesmann Products Offered
12.14.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Development
12.15 Furukawa
12.15.1 Furukawa Corporation Information
12.15.2 Furukawa Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Furukawa Products Offered
12.15.5 Furukawa Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Offshore Pipes Industry Trends
13.2 Offshore Pipes Market Drivers
13.3 Offshore Pipes Market Challenges
13.4 Offshore Pipes Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Offshore Pipes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
