Offshore Pipes Market 2021 Demand, Key Players, Global Market Analysis, Future Growth by 2027| Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Offshore Pipes Market Research Report 2021”. This research report is a detailed outlook of the market and its various components. In order to critically analyse, with minimum errors, the researchers have used primary and secondary research methodologies. Furthermore, the researchers have provided data on the basis of qualitative and quantitative analysis. The Offshore Pipes report is written to help readers understand the market dynamics and take wise business decision.

In order to understand all the components of the Offshore Pipes market, reader needs to first understand all the factors driving the market growth. Offshore Pipes report researchers have tried to explain the essential driving factors. They have covered opportunities and trends that will come to determine the trajectory of the overall market in the forecast year. Additionally, the researchers have analysed the data using PESTEL. Offshore Pipes report covers all the external and internal factors affecting the market in terms of political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal aspects.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Offshore Pipes market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This Offshore Pipes research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the Offshore Pipes report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Pipes Market Research Report: Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe, JFE, Jindal SAW Ltd, EUROPIPE Group, Essar Steel, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe, American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC, Zhejiang Kingland, Tenaris, Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe, CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing, CHU KONG PIPE, Baosteel, Borusan Mannesmann, Furukawa

Global Offshore Pipes Market by Type: ERW Pipes, LSAW Pipes, SSAW Pipes

Global Offshore Pipes Market by Application: Crude Oil Transmission, Natural Gas Transmission, Water, Other

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the research report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the research report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Offshore Pipes market?

What will be the size of the global Offshore Pipes market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Offshore Pipes market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Offshore Pipes market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Offshore Pipes market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 ERW Pipes

1.2.3 LSAW Pipes

1.2.4 SSAW Pipes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Crude Oil Transmission

1.3.3 Natural Gas Transmission

1.3.4 Water

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Offshore Pipes Production

2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Offshore Pipes Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Offshore Pipes Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Offshore Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Offshore Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Pipes Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Offshore Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Pipes Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Offshore Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Offshore Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Offshore Pipes Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Offshore Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Offshore Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Offshore Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Offshore Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Offshore Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Offshore Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Offshore Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Offshore Pipes Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

12.1.1 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Overview

12.1.3 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.1.5 Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe Recent Developments

12.2 JFE

12.2.1 JFE Corporation Information

12.2.2 JFE Overview

12.2.3 JFE Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 JFE Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.2.5 JFE Recent Developments

12.3 Jindal SAW Ltd

12.3.1 Jindal SAW Ltd Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jindal SAW Ltd Overview

12.3.3 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Jindal SAW Ltd Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.3.5 Jindal SAW Ltd Recent Developments

12.4 EUROPIPE Group

12.4.1 EUROPIPE Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 EUROPIPE Group Overview

12.4.3 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EUROPIPE Group Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.4.5 EUROPIPE Group Recent Developments

12.5 Essar Steel

12.5.1 Essar Steel Corporation Information

12.5.2 Essar Steel Overview

12.5.3 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Essar Steel Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.5.5 Essar Steel Recent Developments

12.6 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

12.6.1 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Overview

12.6.3 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.6.5 Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Recent Developments

12.7 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

12.7.1 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Corporation Information

12.7.2 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Overview

12.7.3 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.7.5 American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC Recent Developments

12.8 Zhejiang Kingland

12.8.1 Zhejiang Kingland Corporation Information

12.8.2 Zhejiang Kingland Overview

12.8.3 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Zhejiang Kingland Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.8.5 Zhejiang Kingland Recent Developments

12.9 Tenaris

12.9.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tenaris Overview

12.9.3 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tenaris Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.9.5 Tenaris Recent Developments

12.10 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

12.10.1 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Corporation Information

12.10.2 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Overview

12.10.3 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.10.5 Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe Recent Developments

12.11 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

12.11.1 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.11.2 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Overview

12.11.3 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.11.5 CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing Recent Developments

12.12 CHU KONG PIPE

12.12.1 CHU KONG PIPE Corporation Information

12.12.2 CHU KONG PIPE Overview

12.12.3 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CHU KONG PIPE Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.12.5 CHU KONG PIPE Recent Developments

12.13 Baosteel

12.13.1 Baosteel Corporation Information

12.13.2 Baosteel Overview

12.13.3 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Baosteel Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.13.5 Baosteel Recent Developments

12.14 Borusan Mannesmann

12.14.1 Borusan Mannesmann Corporation Information

12.14.2 Borusan Mannesmann Overview

12.14.3 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Borusan Mannesmann Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.14.5 Borusan Mannesmann Recent Developments

12.15 Furukawa

12.15.1 Furukawa Corporation Information

12.15.2 Furukawa Overview

12.15.3 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Furukawa Offshore Pipes Product Description

12.15.5 Furukawa Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Offshore Pipes Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Offshore Pipes Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Offshore Pipes Production Mode & Process

13.4 Offshore Pipes Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Offshore Pipes Sales Channels

13.4.2 Offshore Pipes Distributors

13.5 Offshore Pipes Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Offshore Pipes Industry Trends

14.2 Offshore Pipes Market Drivers

14.3 Offshore Pipes Market Challenges

14.4 Offshore Pipes Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Offshore Pipes Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

