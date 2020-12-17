Offshore Drilling Riser Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Tenaris, Schlumberger, Aker Solutions, Parker Hannifin

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Drilling Riser report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Drilling Riser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Drilling Riser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Research Report: Tenaris, Schlumberger, Aker Solutions, Parker Hannifin, Dril-Quip, Baker Hughes, a GE Company, Claxton Engineering, SUBSEA 7, Weatherford, TechnipFMC

Types: Marine Drilling Riser

Tie-back Drilling Riser



Applications: Shallow Water

Deep Water

Ultra Deep Water



The Offshore Drilling Riser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Drilling Riser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Drilling Riser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Drilling Riser market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Drilling Riser industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Drilling Riser market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Drilling Riser market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Drilling Riser market?

Table of Contents:

1 Offshore Drilling Riser Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Drilling Riser Product Overview

1.2 Offshore Drilling Riser Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Marine Drilling Riser

1.2.2 Tie-back Drilling Riser

1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Riser Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Offshore Drilling Riser Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Riser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Offshore Drilling Riser Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offshore Drilling Riser Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Offshore Drilling Riser Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Offshore Drilling Riser as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Drilling Riser Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Riser Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

4.1 Offshore Drilling Riser Segment by Application

4.1.1 Shallow Water

4.1.2 Deep Water

4.1.3 Ultra Deep Water

4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Offshore Drilling Riser Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

4.5.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser by Application

5 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Riser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Offshore Drilling Riser Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Drilling Riser Business

10.1 Tenaris

10.1.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tenaris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Tenaris Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Tenaris Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.1.5 Tenaris Recent Development

10.2 Schlumberger

10.2.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.2.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Schlumberger Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Tenaris Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

10.3 Aker Solutions

10.3.1 Aker Solutions Corporation Information

10.3.2 Aker Solutions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Aker Solutions Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Aker Solutions Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.3.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development

10.4 Parker Hannifin

10.4.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.4.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Parker Hannifin Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Parker Hannifin Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.4.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

10.5 Dril-Quip

10.5.1 Dril-Quip Corporation Information

10.5.2 Dril-Quip Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Dril-Quip Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Dril-Quip Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.5.5 Dril-Quip Recent Development

10.6 Baker Hughes, a GE Company

10.6.1 Baker Hughes, a GE Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Baker Hughes, a GE Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Baker Hughes, a GE Company Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Baker Hughes, a GE Company Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.6.5 Baker Hughes, a GE Company Recent Development

10.7 Claxton Engineering

10.7.1 Claxton Engineering Corporation Information

10.7.2 Claxton Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Claxton Engineering Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Claxton Engineering Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.7.5 Claxton Engineering Recent Development

10.8 SUBSEA 7

10.8.1 SUBSEA 7 Corporation Information

10.8.2 SUBSEA 7 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 SUBSEA 7 Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 SUBSEA 7 Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.8.5 SUBSEA 7 Recent Development

10.9 Weatherford

10.9.1 Weatherford Corporation Information

10.9.2 Weatherford Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Weatherford Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Weatherford Offshore Drilling Riser Products Offered

10.9.5 Weatherford Recent Development

10.10 TechnipFMC

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Offshore Drilling Riser Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TechnipFMC Offshore Drilling Riser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TechnipFMC Recent Development

11 Offshore Drilling Riser Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Offshore Drilling Riser Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Offshore Drilling Riser Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

