Offshore Drilling Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME

The report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Jackups

Semi-submersible

Drillships



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil and Gas

Others



The Offshore Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Offshore Drilling Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Drilling Product Overview

1.2 Offshore Drilling Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Jackups

1.2.2 Semi-submersible

1.2.3 Drillships

1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Offshore Drilling Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Offshore Drilling Industry

1.5.1.1 Offshore Drilling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Offshore Drilling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Offshore Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Offshore Drilling Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Offshore Drilling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Offshore Drilling Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Offshore Drilling as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Drilling Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Offshore Drilling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Offshore Drilling by Application

4.1 Offshore Drilling Segment by Application

4.1.1 Oil and Gas

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Offshore Drilling by Application

4.5.2 Europe Offshore Drilling by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling by Application

5 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Drilling Business

10.1 Keppel Corporation

10.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Keppel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Sembcorp Marine

10.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

10.3 DSME

10.3.1 DSME Corporation Information

10.3.2 DSME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DSME Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DSME Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.3.5 DSME Recent Development

10.4 SHI

10.4.1 SHI Corporation Information

10.4.2 SHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 SHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 SHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.4.5 SHI Recent Development

10.5 HHI

10.5.1 HHI Corporation Information

10.5.2 HHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 HHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 HHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.5.5 HHI Recent Development

10.6 NOV

10.6.1 NOV Corporation Information

10.6.2 NOV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 NOV Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NOV Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.6.5 NOV Recent Development

10.7 CIMC Raffles

10.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information

10.7.2 CIMC Raffles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Development

10.8 CSIC Dalian

10.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information

10.8.2 CSIC Dalian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.8.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Development

10.9 COSCO

10.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information

10.9.2 COSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 COSCO Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 COSCO Offshore Drilling Products Offered

10.9.5 COSCO Recent Development

10.10 CMHI

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Offshore Drilling Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CMHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CMHI Recent Development

11 Offshore Drilling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Offshore Drilling Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Offshore Drilling Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

