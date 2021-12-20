Offshore Drilling Market Revenue Forecast 2021-2027 By Regional Manufacturers: | Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME

“
The report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI
Market Segmentation by Product:
Jackups
Semi-submersible
Drillships
Market Segmentation by Application:
Oil and Gas
Others
The Offshore Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Offshore Drilling market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Drilling industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Drilling market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Drilling market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Drilling market?
Table of Contents:
1 Offshore Drilling Market Overview
1.1 Offshore Drilling Product Overview
1.2 Offshore Drilling Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Jackups
1.2.2 Semi-submersible
1.2.3 Drillships
1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Offshore Drilling Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Offshore Drilling Industry
1.5.1.1 Offshore Drilling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Offshore Drilling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Offshore Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Offshore Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Offshore Drilling Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Offshore Drilling Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Offshore Drilling Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Offshore Drilling Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Offshore Drilling as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Drilling Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Offshore Drilling Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Offshore Drilling by Application
4.1 Offshore Drilling Segment by Application
4.1.1 Oil and Gas
4.1.2 Others
4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Offshore Drilling by Application
4.5.2 Europe Offshore Drilling by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Offshore Drilling by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling by Application
5 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Offshore Drilling Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Drilling Business
10.1 Keppel Corporation
10.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information
10.1.2 Keppel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Development
10.2 Sembcorp Marine
10.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information
10.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development
10.3 DSME
10.3.1 DSME Corporation Information
10.3.2 DSME Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 DSME Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 DSME Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.3.5 DSME Recent Development
10.4 SHI
10.4.1 SHI Corporation Information
10.4.2 SHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 SHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 SHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.4.5 SHI Recent Development
10.5 HHI
10.5.1 HHI Corporation Information
10.5.2 HHI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 HHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 HHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.5.5 HHI Recent Development
10.6 NOV
10.6.1 NOV Corporation Information
10.6.2 NOV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 NOV Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 NOV Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.6.5 NOV Recent Development
10.7 CIMC Raffles
10.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information
10.7.2 CIMC Raffles Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Development
10.8 CSIC Dalian
10.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information
10.8.2 CSIC Dalian Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.8.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Development
10.9 COSCO
10.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information
10.9.2 COSCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 COSCO Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 COSCO Offshore Drilling Products Offered
10.9.5 COSCO Recent Development
10.10 CMHI
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Offshore Drilling Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 CMHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 CMHI Recent Development
11 Offshore Drilling Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Offshore Drilling Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Offshore Drilling Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
