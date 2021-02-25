Offshore Drilling Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME

“

The report titled Global Offshore Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Market Segmentation by Product: Jackups

Semi-submersible

Drillships



Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas

Others



The Offshore Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Drilling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Drilling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Drilling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Drilling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Drilling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Offshore Drilling Market Overview

1.1 Offshore Drilling Product Scope

1.2 Offshore Drilling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Jackups

1.2.3 Semi-submersible

1.2.4 Drillships

1.3 Offshore Drilling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Offshore Drilling Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Offshore Drilling Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Offshore Drilling Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Offshore Drilling Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Offshore Drilling as of 2020)

3.4 Global Offshore Drilling Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Offshore Drilling Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 135 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 135 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 243 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Offshore Drilling Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Offshore Drilling Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Offshore Drilling Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Offshore Drilling Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Offshore Drilling Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Offshore Drilling Business

12.1 Keppel Corporation

12.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Keppel Corporation Business Overview

12.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Sembcorp Marine

12.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Business Overview

12.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Development

12.3 DSME

12.3.1 DSME Corporation Information

12.3.2 DSME Business Overview

12.3.3 DSME Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DSME Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.3.5 DSME Recent Development

12.4 SHI

12.4.1 SHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 SHI Business Overview

12.4.3 SHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.4.5 SHI Recent Development

12.5 HHI

12.5.1 HHI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HHI Business Overview

12.5.3 HHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.5.5 HHI Recent Development

12.6 NOV

12.6.1 NOV Corporation Information

12.6.2 NOV Business Overview

12.6.3 NOV Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NOV Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.6.5 NOV Recent Development

12.7 CIMC Raffles

12.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information

12.7.2 CIMC Raffles Business Overview

12.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Development

12.8 CSIC Dalian

12.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information

12.8.2 CSIC Dalian Business Overview

12.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.8.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Development

12.9 COSCO

12.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information

12.9.2 COSCO Business Overview

12.9.3 COSCO Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 COSCO Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.9.5 COSCO Recent Development

12.10 CMHI

12.10.1 CMHI Corporation Information

12.10.2 CMHI Business Overview

12.10.3 CMHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CMHI Offshore Drilling Products Offered

12.10.5 CMHI Recent Development

13 Offshore Drilling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Offshore Drilling Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Offshore Drilling

13.4 Offshore Drilling Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Offshore Drilling Distributors List

14.3 Offshore Drilling Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Offshore Drilling Market Trends

15.2 Offshore Drilling Drivers

15.3 Offshore Drilling Market Challenges

15.4 Offshore Drilling Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

