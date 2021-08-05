Offshore Drilling Market Regional Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Trends 2021-2027| Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME

Los Angeles, United State: The report offers an exclusive research study of the global Offshore Drilling market based on our honest, accurate, and complete analysis to help you grow your business beyond expectations. This high-quality market research and analysis Offshore Drilling report provides a powerful study that equips market players to become aware of hidden growth opportunities, take charge of the competitive landscape, focus on high-growth segments, and to do much more. We have used both qualitative and quantitative analysis to compile the study. The market dynamics section gives information on market influence factors, challenges, drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. The Offshore Drilling report also provides other types of analysis such as Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Offshore Drilling market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Offshore Drilling market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Offshore Drilling Market Research Report: Keppel Corporation, Sembcorp Marine, DSME, SHI, HHI, NOV, CIMC Raffles, CSIC Dalian, COSCO, CMHI

Global Offshore Drilling Market Segmentation by Product: Jackups, Semi-submersible, Drillships

Global Offshore Drilling Market Segmentation by Application: Oil and Gas, Others

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Offshore Drilling market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Offshore Drilling market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

The regional analysis section of the report allows players to concentrate on high-growth regions and countries that could help them to expand their presence in the global Offshore Drilling market. Apart from extending their footprint in the global Offshore Drilling market, the regional analysis helps players to increase their sales while having a better understanding of customer behavior in specific regions and countries. The report provides CAGR, revenue, production, consumption, and other important statistics and figures related to the global as well as regional markets. It shows how different type, application, and regional segments are progressing in the global Offshore Drilling market in terms of growth.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Offshore Drilling market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Offshore Drilling market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Offshore Drilling market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Offshore Drilling market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Offshore Drilling market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Drilling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Jackups

1.2.3 Semi-submersible

1.2.4 Drillships

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Offshore Drilling Production

2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Offshore Drilling Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Drilling Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Offshore Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Offshore Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Drilling Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Offshore Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Offshore Drilling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Offshore Drilling Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Offshore Drilling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Offshore Drilling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Offshore Drilling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Offshore Drilling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Offshore Drilling Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Offshore Drilling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Offshore Drilling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Offshore Drilling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Offshore Drilling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Drilling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Offshore Drilling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Offshore Drilling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Drilling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Keppel Corporation

12.1.1 Keppel Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Keppel Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Keppel Corporation Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.1.5 Keppel Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 Sembcorp Marine

12.2.1 Sembcorp Marine Corporation Information

12.2.2 Sembcorp Marine Overview

12.2.3 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Sembcorp Marine Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.2.5 Sembcorp Marine Recent Developments

12.3 DSME

12.3.1 DSME Corporation Information

12.3.2 DSME Overview

12.3.3 DSME Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DSME Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.3.5 DSME Recent Developments

12.4 SHI

12.4.1 SHI Corporation Information

12.4.2 SHI Overview

12.4.3 SHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 SHI Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.4.5 SHI Recent Developments

12.5 HHI

12.5.1 HHI Corporation Information

12.5.2 HHI Overview

12.5.3 HHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 HHI Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.5.5 HHI Recent Developments

12.6 NOV

12.6.1 NOV Corporation Information

12.6.2 NOV Overview

12.6.3 NOV Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 NOV Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.6.5 NOV Recent Developments

12.7 CIMC Raffles

12.7.1 CIMC Raffles Corporation Information

12.7.2 CIMC Raffles Overview

12.7.3 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 CIMC Raffles Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.7.5 CIMC Raffles Recent Developments

12.8 CSIC Dalian

12.8.1 CSIC Dalian Corporation Information

12.8.2 CSIC Dalian Overview

12.8.3 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CSIC Dalian Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.8.5 CSIC Dalian Recent Developments

12.9 COSCO

12.9.1 COSCO Corporation Information

12.9.2 COSCO Overview

12.9.3 COSCO Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 COSCO Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.9.5 COSCO Recent Developments

12.10 CMHI

12.10.1 CMHI Corporation Information

12.10.2 CMHI Overview

12.10.3 CMHI Offshore Drilling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 CMHI Offshore Drilling Product Description

12.10.5 CMHI Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Offshore Drilling Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Offshore Drilling Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Offshore Drilling Production Mode & Process

13.4 Offshore Drilling Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Offshore Drilling Sales Channels

13.4.2 Offshore Drilling Distributors

13.5 Offshore Drilling Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Offshore Drilling Industry Trends

14.2 Offshore Drilling Market Drivers

14.3 Offshore Drilling Market Challenges

14.4 Offshore Drilling Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Offshore Drilling Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

