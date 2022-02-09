Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2022-2028 | Amec Foster Wheeler, Technipfmc, Ramboll

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Offshore Decommissioning Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Decommissioning report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Decommissioning market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Decommissioning market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Decommissioning market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Decommissioning market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Decommissioning market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Amec Foster Wheeler, Technipfmc, Ramboll, John Wood Group, Tetra Technologies, Heerema Marine Contractors, Petrofac, Claxton Engineering Services, Aker Solutions, Allseas, Deepocean Group Holding, Operator Profiles

Market Segmentation by Product:

Well Plugging & Abandonment

Platform Remova

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Shallow

Deepwater



The Offshore Decommissioning Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Decommissioning market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Decommissioning market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Decommissioning Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Decommissioning in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Decommissioning Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Offshore Decommissioning Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Offshore Decommissioning Industry Trends

1.4.2 Offshore Decommissioning Market Drivers

1.4.3 Offshore Decommissioning Market Challenges

1.4.4 Offshore Decommissioning Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Offshore Decommissioning by Type

2.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Well Plugging & Abandonment

2.1.2 Platform Remova

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Offshore Decommissioning by Application

3.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Shallow

3.1.2 Deepwater

3.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Offshore Decommissioning Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Offshore Decommissioning Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Offshore Decommissioning Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Offshore Decommissioning in 2021

4.2.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Offshore Decommissioning Headquarters, Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Companies Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Offshore Decommissioning Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Offshore Decommissioning Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Offshore Decommissioning Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Decommissioning Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Decommissioning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Decommissioning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Decommissioning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Decommissioning Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Decommissioning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Decommissioning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Decommissioning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Decommissioning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Decommissioning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Amec Foster Wheeler

7.1.1 Amec Foster Wheeler Company Details

7.1.2 Amec Foster Wheeler Business Overview

7.1.3 Amec Foster Wheeler Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.1.4 Amec Foster Wheeler Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Amec Foster Wheeler Recent Development

7.2 Technipfmc

7.2.1 Technipfmc Company Details

7.2.2 Technipfmc Business Overview

7.2.3 Technipfmc Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.2.4 Technipfmc Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Technipfmc Recent Development

7.3 Ramboll

7.3.1 Ramboll Company Details

7.3.2 Ramboll Business Overview

7.3.3 Ramboll Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.3.4 Ramboll Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Ramboll Recent Development

7.4 John Wood Group

7.4.1 John Wood Group Company Details

7.4.2 John Wood Group Business Overview

7.4.3 John Wood Group Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.4.4 John Wood Group Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 John Wood Group Recent Development

7.5 Tetra Technologies

7.5.1 Tetra Technologies Company Details

7.5.2 Tetra Technologies Business Overview

7.5.3 Tetra Technologies Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.5.4 Tetra Technologies Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Tetra Technologies Recent Development

7.6 Heerema Marine Contractors

7.6.1 Heerema Marine Contractors Company Details

7.6.2 Heerema Marine Contractors Business Overview

7.6.3 Heerema Marine Contractors Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.6.4 Heerema Marine Contractors Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Heerema Marine Contractors Recent Development

7.7 Petrofac

7.7.1 Petrofac Company Details

7.7.2 Petrofac Business Overview

7.7.3 Petrofac Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.7.4 Petrofac Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Petrofac Recent Development

7.8 Claxton Engineering Services

7.8.1 Claxton Engineering Services Company Details

7.8.2 Claxton Engineering Services Business Overview

7.8.3 Claxton Engineering Services Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.8.4 Claxton Engineering Services Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Claxton Engineering Services Recent Development

7.9 Aker Solutions

7.9.1 Aker Solutions Company Details

7.9.2 Aker Solutions Business Overview

7.9.3 Aker Solutions Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.9.4 Aker Solutions Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Aker Solutions Recent Development

7.10 Allseas

7.10.1 Allseas Company Details

7.10.2 Allseas Business Overview

7.10.3 Allseas Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.10.4 Allseas Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Allseas Recent Development

7.11 Deepocean Group Holding

7.11.1 Deepocean Group Holding Company Details

7.11.2 Deepocean Group Holding Business Overview

7.11.3 Deepocean Group Holding Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.11.4 Deepocean Group Holding Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Deepocean Group Holding Recent Development

7.12 Operator Profiles

7.12.1 Operator Profiles Company Details

7.12.2 Operator Profiles Business Overview

7.12.3 Operator Profiles Offshore Decommissioning Introduction

7.12.4 Operator Profiles Revenue in Offshore Decommissioning Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Operator Profiles Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

”