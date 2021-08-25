Offshore Crane Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr

“

The report titled Global Offshore Crane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offshore Crane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offshore Crane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offshore Crane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offshore Crane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offshore Crane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Crane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Crane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Crane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Crane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Crane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Crane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Huisman, Kenz Figee, National Oilwell Varco, Palfinger, Zoomlion

Market Segmentation by Product:

0-500 MT

500-3000 MT

Above 3000 MT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Rig Cranes

Marine Cranes

Others



The Offshore Crane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Crane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Crane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offshore Crane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offshore Crane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offshore Crane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offshore Crane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offshore Crane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Crane Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 0-500 MT

1.2.3 500-3000 MT

1.2.4 Above 3000 MT

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Oil Rig Cranes

1.3.3 Marine Cranes

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Offshore Crane Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Offshore Crane, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Offshore Crane Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Offshore Crane Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Offshore Crane Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Offshore Crane Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Offshore Crane Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Offshore Crane Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Offshore Crane Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Offshore Crane Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Offshore Crane Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Offshore Crane Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offshore Crane Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Offshore Crane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Offshore Crane Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Offshore Crane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Offshore Crane Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Offshore Crane Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Crane Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Offshore Crane Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Offshore Crane Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Offshore Crane Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offshore Crane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Offshore Crane Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Offshore Crane Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Offshore Crane Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Offshore Crane Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Offshore Crane Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Offshore Crane Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Offshore Crane Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Offshore Crane Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Offshore Crane Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Offshore Crane Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Offshore Crane Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Offshore Crane Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Offshore Crane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Offshore Crane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Offshore Crane Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Offshore Crane Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Offshore Crane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Offshore Crane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Offshore Crane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Offshore Crane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cargotec

12.1.1 Cargotec Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cargotec Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Cargotec Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cargotec Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.1.5 Cargotec Recent Development

12.2 Konecranes

12.2.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

12.2.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Konecranes Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Konecranes Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.2.5 Konecranes Recent Development

12.3 Liebherr

12.3.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

12.3.2 Liebherr Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Liebherr Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Liebherr Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.3.5 Liebherr Recent Development

12.4 Manitowoc

12.4.1 Manitowoc Corporation Information

12.4.2 Manitowoc Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Manitowoc Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Manitowoc Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.4.5 Manitowoc Recent Development

12.5 Terex Corporation

12.5.1 Terex Corporation Corporation Information

12.5.2 Terex Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Terex Corporation Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Terex Corporation Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.5.5 Terex Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Huisman

12.6.1 Huisman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Huisman Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Huisman Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Huisman Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.6.5 Huisman Recent Development

12.7 Kenz Figee

12.7.1 Kenz Figee Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kenz Figee Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kenz Figee Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kenz Figee Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.7.5 Kenz Figee Recent Development

12.8 National Oilwell Varco

12.8.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.8.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 National Oilwell Varco Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 National Oilwell Varco Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.8.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.9 Palfinger

12.9.1 Palfinger Corporation Information

12.9.2 Palfinger Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Palfinger Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Palfinger Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.9.5 Palfinger Recent Development

12.10 Zoomlion

12.10.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Zoomlion Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Zoomlion Offshore Crane Products Offered

12.10.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Offshore Crane Industry Trends

13.2 Offshore Crane Market Drivers

13.3 Offshore Crane Market Challenges

13.4 Offshore Crane Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Offshore Crane Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”