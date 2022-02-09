Offshore Crane Market Size 2022, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2028 | Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Offshore Crane Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offshore Crane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offshore Crane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offshore Crane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offshore Crane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offshore Crane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offshore Crane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Cargotec, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitowoc, Terex Corporation, Huisman, Kenz Figee, National Oilwell Varco, Palfinger, Zoomlion

Market Segmentation by Product:

0-500 MT

500-3000 MT

Above 3000 MT



Market Segmentation by Application:

Oil Rig Cranes

Marine Cranes

Others



The Offshore Crane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offshore Crane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offshore Crane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offshore Crane Product Introduction

1.2 Global Offshore Crane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Offshore Crane Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Offshore Crane Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Offshore Crane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Offshore Crane in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Offshore Crane Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Offshore Crane Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Offshore Crane Industry Trends

1.5.2 Offshore Crane Market Drivers

1.5.3 Offshore Crane Market Challenges

1.5.4 Offshore Crane Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Offshore Crane Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 0-500 MT

2.1.2 500-3000 MT

2.1.3 Above 3000 MT

2.2 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Offshore Crane Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Offshore Crane Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Offshore Crane Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Oil Rig Cranes

3.1.2 Marine Cranes

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Offshore Crane Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Offshore Crane Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Offshore Crane Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Offshore Crane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Offshore Crane Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Offshore Crane Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Offshore Crane Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Offshore Crane Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Offshore Crane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Offshore Crane Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Offshore Crane Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Offshore Crane in 2021

4.2.3 Global Offshore Crane Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Offshore Crane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Offshore Crane Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Offshore Crane Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offshore Crane Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Offshore Crane Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Offshore Crane Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Offshore Crane Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Offshore Crane Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Offshore Crane Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Offshore Crane Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Offshore Crane Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Offshore Crane Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Offshore Crane Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cargotec

7.1.1 Cargotec Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cargotec Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cargotec Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cargotec Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.1.5 Cargotec Recent Development

7.2 Konecranes

7.2.1 Konecranes Corporation Information

7.2.2 Konecranes Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Konecranes Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Konecranes Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.2.5 Konecranes Recent Development

7.3 Liebherr

7.3.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

7.3.2 Liebherr Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Liebherr Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Liebherr Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.3.5 Liebherr Recent Development

7.4 Manitowoc

7.4.1 Manitowoc Corporation Information

7.4.2 Manitowoc Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Manitowoc Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Manitowoc Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.4.5 Manitowoc Recent Development

7.5 Terex Corporation

7.5.1 Terex Corporation Corporation Information

7.5.2 Terex Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Terex Corporation Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Terex Corporation Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.5.5 Terex Corporation Recent Development

7.6 Huisman

7.6.1 Huisman Corporation Information

7.6.2 Huisman Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Huisman Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Huisman Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.6.5 Huisman Recent Development

7.7 Kenz Figee

7.7.1 Kenz Figee Corporation Information

7.7.2 Kenz Figee Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Kenz Figee Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Kenz Figee Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.7.5 Kenz Figee Recent Development

7.8 National Oilwell Varco

7.8.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

7.8.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 National Oilwell Varco Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 National Oilwell Varco Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.8.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

7.9 Palfinger

7.9.1 Palfinger Corporation Information

7.9.2 Palfinger Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Palfinger Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Palfinger Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.9.5 Palfinger Recent Development

7.10 Zoomlion

7.10.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

7.10.2 Zoomlion Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Zoomlion Offshore Crane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Zoomlion Offshore Crane Products Offered

7.10.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Offshore Crane Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Offshore Crane Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Offshore Crane Distributors

8.3 Offshore Crane Production Mode & Process

8.4 Offshore Crane Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Offshore Crane Sales Channels

8.4.2 Offshore Crane Distributors

8.5 Offshore Crane Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

