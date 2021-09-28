Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size 2021: Production, Revenue, Price Trend By Types & Market Analysis By Application and Forecast 2021–2027 | AVK International, Tecofi, ORBINOX

“

The report titled Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Offset Butterfly Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Offset Butterfly Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Offset Butterfly Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AVK International, Tecofi, ORBINOX, ZECO Valve Group, AURUM PUMPEN GMBH, AVM Valves, REGADA sro, Hawle Austria Group, ADAMS Armaturen GmbH, Cameron, Emerson, L&T Valves, Zwick, The Weir Group, Bray International, Hobbs Valve, JC Valves, Velan, Dembla Valves Ltd, CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy, Wuzhou Valve, SWI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Double Eccentric Butterfly Valves

Triple Eccentric Butterfly Valves



Market Segmentation by Application:

Water Supply

Water Treatment

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Energy Power Generation

Others



The Offset Butterfly Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Offset Butterfly Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Offset Butterfly Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Offset Butterfly Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Offset Butterfly Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Offset Butterfly Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Offset Butterfly Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Offset Butterfly Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Offset Butterfly Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Double Eccentric Butterfly Valves

1.2.3 Triple Eccentric Butterfly Valves

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Water Supply

1.3.3 Water Treatment

1.3.4 Oil and Gas

1.3.5 Petrochemical

1.3.6 Energy Power Generation

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Offset Butterfly Valve Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Offset Butterfly Valve Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Offset Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Offset Butterfly Valve Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Offset Butterfly Valve Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Offset Butterfly Valve Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Offset Butterfly Valve Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Offset Butterfly Valve Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Offset Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Offset Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Offset Butterfly Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Offset Butterfly Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Offset Butterfly Valve Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Offset Butterfly Valve Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Offset Butterfly Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Offset Butterfly Valve Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Offset Butterfly Valve Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Offset Butterfly Valve Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Offset Butterfly Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Offset Butterfly Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Offset Butterfly Valve Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Offset Butterfly Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Offset Butterfly Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

10.2.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Offset Butterfly Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Offset Butterfly Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Offset Butterfly Valve Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Offset Butterfly Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AVK International

12.1.1 AVK International Corporation Information

12.1.2 AVK International Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AVK International Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 AVK International Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.1.5 AVK International Recent Development

12.2 Tecofi

12.2.1 Tecofi Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tecofi Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tecofi Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Tecofi Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.2.5 Tecofi Recent Development

12.3 ORBINOX

12.3.1 ORBINOX Corporation Information

12.3.2 ORBINOX Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 ORBINOX Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 ORBINOX Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.3.5 ORBINOX Recent Development

12.4 ZECO Valve Group

12.4.1 ZECO Valve Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZECO Valve Group Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ZECO Valve Group Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ZECO Valve Group Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.4.5 ZECO Valve Group Recent Development

12.5 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH

12.5.1 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH Corporation Information

12.5.2 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.5.5 AURUM PUMPEN GMBH Recent Development

12.6 AVM Valves

12.6.1 AVM Valves Corporation Information

12.6.2 AVM Valves Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AVM Valves Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 AVM Valves Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.6.5 AVM Valves Recent Development

12.7 REGADA sro

12.7.1 REGADA sro Corporation Information

12.7.2 REGADA sro Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 REGADA sro Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 REGADA sro Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.7.5 REGADA sro Recent Development

12.8 Hawle Austria Group

12.8.1 Hawle Austria Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hawle Austria Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hawle Austria Group Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hawle Austria Group Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.8.5 Hawle Austria Group Recent Development

12.9 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH

12.9.1 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH Corporation Information

12.9.2 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.9.5 ADAMS Armaturen GmbH Recent Development

12.10 Cameron

12.10.1 Cameron Corporation Information

12.10.2 Cameron Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Cameron Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Cameron Offset Butterfly Valve Products Offered

12.10.5 Cameron Recent Development

12.12 L&T Valves

12.12.1 L&T Valves Corporation Information

12.12.2 L&T Valves Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 L&T Valves Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 L&T Valves Products Offered

12.12.5 L&T Valves Recent Development

12.13 Zwick

12.13.1 Zwick Corporation Information

12.13.2 Zwick Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Zwick Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Zwick Products Offered

12.13.5 Zwick Recent Development

12.14 The Weir Group

12.14.1 The Weir Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 The Weir Group Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 The Weir Group Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 The Weir Group Products Offered

12.14.5 The Weir Group Recent Development

12.15 Bray International

12.15.1 Bray International Corporation Information

12.15.2 Bray International Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Bray International Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Bray International Products Offered

12.15.5 Bray International Recent Development

12.16 Hobbs Valve

12.16.1 Hobbs Valve Corporation Information

12.16.2 Hobbs Valve Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Hobbs Valve Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Hobbs Valve Products Offered

12.16.5 Hobbs Valve Recent Development

12.17 JC Valves

12.17.1 JC Valves Corporation Information

12.17.2 JC Valves Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 JC Valves Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 JC Valves Products Offered

12.17.5 JC Valves Recent Development

12.18 Velan

12.18.1 Velan Corporation Information

12.18.2 Velan Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Velan Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Velan Products Offered

12.18.5 Velan Recent Development

12.19 Dembla Valves Ltd

12.19.1 Dembla Valves Ltd Corporation Information

12.19.2 Dembla Valves Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Dembla Valves Ltd Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Dembla Valves Ltd Products Offered

12.19.5 Dembla Valves Ltd Recent Development

12.20 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy

12.20.1 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy Corporation Information

12.20.2 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy Products Offered

12.20.5 CRANE ChemPharma＆Energy Recent Development

12.21 Wuzhou Valve

12.21.1 Wuzhou Valve Corporation Information

12.21.2 Wuzhou Valve Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Wuzhou Valve Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Wuzhou Valve Products Offered

12.21.5 Wuzhou Valve Recent Development

12.22 SWI

12.22.1 SWI Corporation Information

12.22.2 SWI Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 SWI Offset Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SWI Products Offered

12.22.5 SWI Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Offset Butterfly Valve Industry Trends

13.2 Offset Butterfly Valve Market Drivers

13.3 Offset Butterfly Valve Market Challenges

13.4 Offset Butterfly Valve Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Offset Butterfly Valve Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”