Off-Highway Truck Market Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027|Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi

Complete study of the global Off-Highway Truck market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Off-Highway Truck industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Off-Highway Truck production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the overall existing and future market situation.



Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Off-Highway Truck industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Off-Highway Truck manufacturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Off-Highway Truck industry. Global Off-Highway Truck Market Segment By Type: Less than 100 MT

100-200 MT

Higher than 200 MT

Global Off-Highway Truck Market Segment By Application: Open-Pit Mining

Underground Mining

Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Off-Highway Truck industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness. Key companies operating in the global Off-Highway Truck market include : Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Liebherr, Belaz, Volvo, Astra, Weichai, Volkswagen, Sinotruk, SANY, XCMG, DAIMLER, SIH

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Off-Highway Truck market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Off-Highway Truck industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Off-Highway Truck market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Off-Highway Truck market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Off-Highway Truck market?

TOC Table of Contents

1 Off-Highway Truck Market Overview

1.1 Off-Highway Truck Product Overview

1.2 Off-Highway Truck Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Less than 100 MT

1.2.2 100-200 MT

1.2.3 Higher than 200 MT

1.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021) 1.3.2.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027) 1.3.3.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Off-Highway Truck Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Off-Highway Truck Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Off-Highway Truck Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Off-Highway Truck Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Off-Highway Truck Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Off-Highway Truck Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Off-Highway Truck Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Off-Highway Truck as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Off-Highway Truck Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Off-Highway Truck Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Off-Highway Truck Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Off-Highway Truck by Application

4.1 Off-Highway Truck Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Open-Pit Mining

4.1.2 Underground Mining

4.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021) 4.2.2.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.1 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.2 Global Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027) 4.2.3.3 Global Off-Highway Truck Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Off-Highway Truck by Country

5.1 North America Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Off-Highway Truck by Country

6.1 Europe Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Off-Highway Truck by Country

8.1 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Off-Highway Truck Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Off-Highway Truck Business

10.1 Caterpillar

10.1.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Caterpillar Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Caterpillar Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Caterpillar Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.1.5 Caterpillar Recent Development

10.2 Komatsu

10.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

10.2.2 Komatsu Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Komatsu Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Caterpillar Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.2.5 Komatsu Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi

10.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Hitachi Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Hitachi Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.4 Liebherr

10.4.1 Liebherr Corporation Information

10.4.2 Liebherr Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Liebherr Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Liebherr Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.4.5 Liebherr Recent Development

10.5 Belaz

10.5.1 Belaz Corporation Information

10.5.2 Belaz Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Belaz Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Belaz Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.5.5 Belaz Recent Development

10.6 Volvo

10.6.1 Volvo Corporation Information

10.6.2 Volvo Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Volvo Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Volvo Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.6.5 Volvo Recent Development

10.7 Astra

10.7.1 Astra Corporation Information

10.7.2 Astra Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Astra Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Astra Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.7.5 Astra Recent Development

10.8 Weichai

10.8.1 Weichai Corporation Information

10.8.2 Weichai Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Weichai Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Weichai Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.8.5 Weichai Recent Development

10.9 Volkswagen

10.9.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

10.9.2 Volkswagen Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Volkswagen Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Volkswagen Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.9.5 Volkswagen Recent Development

10.10 Sinotruk

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Off-Highway Truck Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinotruk Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinotruk Recent Development

10.11 SANY

10.11.1 SANY Corporation Information

10.11.2 SANY Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 SANY Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 SANY Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.11.5 SANY Recent Development

10.12 XCMG

10.12.1 XCMG Corporation Information

10.12.2 XCMG Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 XCMG Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 XCMG Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.12.5 XCMG Recent Development

10.13 DAIMLER

10.13.1 DAIMLER Corporation Information

10.13.2 DAIMLER Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 DAIMLER Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 DAIMLER Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.13.5 DAIMLER Recent Development

10.14 SIH

10.14.1 SIH Corporation Information

10.14.2 SIH Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SIH Off-Highway Truck Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SIH Off-Highway Truck Products Offered

10.14.5 SIH Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Off-Highway Truck Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Off-Highway Truck Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Off-Highway Truck Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Off-Highway Truck Distributors

12.3 Off-Highway Truck Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design 14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation 14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source 14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources 14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

