OEM Voice Assistant MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global OEM Voice Assistant market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global OEM Voice Assistant market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global OEM Voice Assistant market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Amazon Alexa, Bixby, DataBot, Google Assistant, Hound, Lyra Virtual Assistant, Robin, To do list apps, Calendar apps, Nina, Viv, Jibo, Hey Athena, Cortana, Mycroft, Braina Virtual Assistant, SILVIA, Lucida, Cubic, Dragon Go, Aido, Ubi Kit, Blackberry Assistant, Maluuba, Vlingo Market Segment by Product Type: Android, iOS, Market Segment by Application: , Mobile Phone, Speaker, Computer, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global OEM Voice Assistant market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OEM Voice Assistant market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the OEM Voice Assistant industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OEM Voice Assistant market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OEM Voice Assistant market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OEM Voice Assistant market

TOC

1 Market Overview of OEM Voice Assistant

1.1 OEM Voice Assistant Market Overview

1.1.1 OEM Voice Assistant Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global OEM Voice Assistant Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa OEM Voice Assistant Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 OEM Voice Assistant Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global OEM Voice Assistant Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global OEM Voice Assistant Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Android

2.5 iOS

3 OEM Voice Assistant Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global OEM Voice Assistant Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global OEM Voice Assistant Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Mobile Phone

3.5 Speaker

3.6 Computer

3.7 Other

4 OEM Voice Assistant Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in OEM Voice Assistant as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into OEM Voice Assistant Market

4.4 Global Top Players OEM Voice Assistant Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players OEM Voice Assistant Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 OEM Voice Assistant Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Amazon Alexa

5.1.1 Amazon Alexa Profile

5.1.2 Amazon Alexa Main Business

5.1.3 Amazon Alexa OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Amazon Alexa OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Amazon Alexa Recent Developments

5.2 Bixby

5.2.1 Bixby Profile

5.2.2 Bixby Main Business

5.2.3 Bixby OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Bixby OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Bixby Recent Developments

5.3 DataBot

5.5.1 DataBot Profile

5.3.2 DataBot Main Business

5.3.3 DataBot OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 DataBot OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Google Assistant Recent Developments

5.4 Google Assistant

5.4.1 Google Assistant Profile

5.4.2 Google Assistant Main Business

5.4.3 Google Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Google Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Google Assistant Recent Developments

5.5 Hound

5.5.1 Hound Profile

5.5.2 Hound Main Business

5.5.3 Hound OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Hound OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Hound Recent Developments

5.6 Lyra Virtual Assistant

5.6.1 Lyra Virtual Assistant Profile

5.6.2 Lyra Virtual Assistant Main Business

5.6.3 Lyra Virtual Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Lyra Virtual Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Lyra Virtual Assistant Recent Developments

5.7 Robin

5.7.1 Robin Profile

5.7.2 Robin Main Business

5.7.3 Robin OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Robin OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Robin Recent Developments

5.8 To do list apps

5.8.1 To do list apps Profile

5.8.2 To do list apps Main Business

5.8.3 To do list apps OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 To do list apps OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 To do list apps Recent Developments

5.9 Calendar apps

5.9.1 Calendar apps Profile

5.9.2 Calendar apps Main Business

5.9.3 Calendar apps OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Calendar apps OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Calendar apps Recent Developments

5.10 Nina

5.10.1 Nina Profile

5.10.2 Nina Main Business

5.10.3 Nina OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Nina OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Nina Recent Developments

5.11 Viv

5.11.1 Viv Profile

5.11.2 Viv Main Business

5.11.3 Viv OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Viv OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Viv Recent Developments

5.12 Jibo

5.12.1 Jibo Profile

5.12.2 Jibo Main Business

5.12.3 Jibo OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Jibo OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Jibo Recent Developments

5.13 Hey Athena

5.13.1 Hey Athena Profile

5.13.2 Hey Athena Main Business

5.13.3 Hey Athena OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Hey Athena OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Hey Athena Recent Developments

5.14 Cortana

5.14.1 Cortana Profile

5.14.2 Cortana Main Business

5.14.3 Cortana OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Cortana OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Cortana Recent Developments

5.15 Mycroft

5.15.1 Mycroft Profile

5.15.2 Mycroft Main Business

5.15.3 Mycroft OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Mycroft OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Mycroft Recent Developments

5.16 Braina Virtual Assistant

5.16.1 Braina Virtual Assistant Profile

5.16.2 Braina Virtual Assistant Main Business

5.16.3 Braina Virtual Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Braina Virtual Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Braina Virtual Assistant Recent Developments

5.17 SILVIA

5.17.1 SILVIA Profile

5.17.2 SILVIA Main Business

5.17.3 SILVIA OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 SILVIA OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 SILVIA Recent Developments

5.18 Lucida

5.18.1 Lucida Profile

5.18.2 Lucida Main Business

5.18.3 Lucida OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Lucida OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Lucida Recent Developments

5.19 Cubic

5.19.1 Cubic Profile

5.19.2 Cubic Main Business

5.19.3 Cubic OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Cubic OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Cubic Recent Developments

5.20 Dragon Go

5.20.1 Dragon Go Profile

5.20.2 Dragon Go Main Business

5.20.3 Dragon Go OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Dragon Go OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Dragon Go Recent Developments

5.21 Aido

5.21.1 Aido Profile

5.21.2 Aido Main Business

5.21.3 Aido OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Aido OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Aido Recent Developments

5.22 Ubi Kit

5.22.1 Ubi Kit Profile

5.22.2 Ubi Kit Main Business

5.22.3 Ubi Kit OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Ubi Kit OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Ubi Kit Recent Developments

5.23 Blackberry Assistant

5.23.1 Blackberry Assistant Profile

5.23.2 Blackberry Assistant Main Business

5.23.3 Blackberry Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Blackberry Assistant OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Blackberry Assistant Recent Developments

5.24 Maluuba

5.24.1 Maluuba Profile

5.24.2 Maluuba Main Business

5.24.3 Maluuba OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Maluuba OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Maluuba Recent Developments

5.25 Vlingo

5.25.1 Vlingo Profile

5.25.2 Vlingo Main Business

5.25.3 Vlingo OEM Voice Assistant Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Vlingo OEM Voice Assistant Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Vlingo Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa OEM Voice Assistant Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 OEM Voice Assistant Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

