OEM Coatings Market Overview, Development History And Forecast To Shared In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coatings Systems

The report titled Global OEM Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global OEM Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global OEM Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global OEM Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global OEM Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The OEM Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the OEM Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global OEM Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global OEM Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global OEM Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global OEM Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global OEM Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel, Axalta Coatings Systems, The Sherwin-Williams, The Valspar, Jotun, 3M, BASF, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint

Market Segmentation by Product:

Powder Coatings

Water-borne Coatings

Solvent-borne Coatings

Radiation Curable Coatings



Market Segmentation by Application:

Transportation

Consumer Products

Heavy Equipment

Machinery



The OEM Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global OEM Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global OEM Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OEM Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in OEM Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OEM Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OEM Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OEM Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OEM Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder Coatings

1.2.3 Water-borne Coatings

1.2.4 Solvent-borne Coatings

1.2.5 Radiation Curable Coatings

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Consumer Products

1.3.4 Heavy Equipment

1.3.5 Machinery

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global OEM Coatings Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global OEM Coatings Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global OEM Coatings, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 OEM Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global OEM Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global OEM Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 OEM Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global OEM Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top OEM Coatings Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global OEM Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top OEM Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key OEM Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global OEM Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global OEM Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OEM Coatings Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global OEM Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global OEM Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global OEM Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 OEM Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers OEM Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into OEM Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 OEM Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global OEM Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 OEM Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global OEM Coatings Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 OEM Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 OEM Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global OEM Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global OEM Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global OEM Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan OEM Coatings Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan OEM Coatings Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan OEM Coatings Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan OEM Coatings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top OEM Coatings Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top OEM Coatings Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan OEM Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan OEM Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan OEM Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan OEM Coatings Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan OEM Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan OEM Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan OEM Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan OEM Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan OEM Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan OEM Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan OEM Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan OEM Coatings Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan OEM Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan OEM Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan OEM Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan OEM Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America OEM Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America OEM Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America OEM Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific OEM Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific OEM Coatings Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific OEM Coatings Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe OEM Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe OEM Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe OEM Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America OEM Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America OEM Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America OEM Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa OEM Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa OEM Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa OEM Coatings Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa OEM Coatings Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 PPG Industries

12.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

12.1.2 PPG Industries Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 PPG Industries OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 PPG Industries OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

12.2 Akzo Nobel

12.2.1 Akzo Nobel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Akzo Nobel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Akzo Nobel OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Akzo Nobel OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Akzo Nobel Recent Development

12.3 Axalta Coatings Systems

12.3.1 Axalta Coatings Systems Corporation Information

12.3.2 Axalta Coatings Systems Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Axalta Coatings Systems OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Axalta Coatings Systems OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 Axalta Coatings Systems Recent Development

12.4 The Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 The Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 The Sherwin-Williams OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 The Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.5 The Valspar

12.5.1 The Valspar Corporation Information

12.5.2 The Valspar Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 The Valspar OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 The Valspar OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 The Valspar Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Jotun OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 3M

12.7.1 3M Corporation Information

12.7.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 3M OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 3M OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 3M Recent Development

12.8 BASF

12.8.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.8.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 BASF OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 BASF OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 BASF Recent Development

12.9 Nippon Paints

12.9.1 Nippon Paints Corporation Information

12.9.2 Nippon Paints Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Nippon Paints OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Nippon Paints OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 Nippon Paints Recent Development

12.10 Kansai Paint

12.10.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kansai Paint Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kansai Paint OEM Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kansai Paint OEM Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 OEM Coatings Industry Trends

13.2 OEM Coatings Market Drivers

13.3 OEM Coatings Market Challenges

13.4 OEM Coatings Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 OEM Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

