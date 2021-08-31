Odour Control Textiles Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2021 to 2027 | Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Schoeller Textiles AG

“

The report titled Global Odour Control Textiles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Odour Control Textiles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Odour Control Textiles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Odour Control Textiles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Odour Control Textiles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Odour Control Textiles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Odour Control Textiles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Odour Control Textiles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Odour Control Textiles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Odour Control Textiles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Odour Control Textiles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Odour Control Textiles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Schoeller Textiles AG, Milliken & Co, Herculite Inc, FilSpec, Lenzing, Unitika, Tiong Liong, Kleen Fabrics

Market Segmentation by Product: Odor Capture Technologies

Antimicrobial Technologies

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Apparels and Footwear

Home and Medical Textiles

Others



The Odour Control Textiles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Odour Control Textiles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Odour Control Textiles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Odour Control Textiles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Odour Control Textiles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Odour Control Textiles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Odour Control Textiles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Odour Control Textiles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Odour Control Textiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Odor Capture Technologies

1.2.3 Antimicrobial Technologies

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparels and Footwear

1.3.3 Home and Medical Textiles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Odour Control Textiles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Odour Control Textiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Odour Control Textiles Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Odour Control Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Odour Control Textiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Odour Control Textiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Odour Control Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Odour Control Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Odour Control Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Odour Control Textiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Odour Control Textiles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Odour Control Textiles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Odour Control Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Indorama Ventures

12.1.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.1.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Indorama Ventures Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Indorama Ventures Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

12.2 Crypton

12.2.1 Crypton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Crypton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Crypton Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Crypton Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.2.5 Crypton Recent Development

12.3 Schoeller Textiles AG

12.3.1 Schoeller Textiles AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schoeller Textiles AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schoeller Textiles AG Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schoeller Textiles AG Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.3.5 Schoeller Textiles AG Recent Development

12.4 Milliken & Co

12.4.1 Milliken & Co Corporation Information

12.4.2 Milliken & Co Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Milliken & Co Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Milliken & Co Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.4.5 Milliken & Co Recent Development

12.5 Herculite Inc

12.5.1 Herculite Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Herculite Inc Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Herculite Inc Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Herculite Inc Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.5.5 Herculite Inc Recent Development

12.6 FilSpec

12.6.1 FilSpec Corporation Information

12.6.2 FilSpec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FilSpec Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 FilSpec Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.6.5 FilSpec Recent Development

12.7 Lenzing

12.7.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lenzing Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lenzing Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.7.5 Lenzing Recent Development

12.8 Unitika

12.8.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.8.2 Unitika Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Unitika Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Unitika Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.8.5 Unitika Recent Development

12.9 Tiong Liong

12.9.1 Tiong Liong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tiong Liong Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tiong Liong Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tiong Liong Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.9.5 Tiong Liong Recent Development

12.10 Kleen Fabrics

12.10.1 Kleen Fabrics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kleen Fabrics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kleen Fabrics Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kleen Fabrics Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.10.5 Kleen Fabrics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Odour Control Textiles Industry Trends

13.2 Odour Control Textiles Market Drivers

13.3 Odour Control Textiles Market Challenges

13.4 Odour Control Textiles Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Odour Control Textiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”