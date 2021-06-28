Odour Control Textiles Market Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis and Forecast To 2027| Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Schoeller Textiles AG, Milliken & Co

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Odour Control Textiles market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Odour Control Textiles industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Odour Control Textiles production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Leading players of the global Odour Control Textiles market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Odour Control Textiles market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Odour Control Textiles market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Odour Control Textiles market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Odour Control Textiles Market Research Report: Indorama Ventures, Crypton, Schoeller Textiles AG, Milliken & Co, Herculite Inc, FilSpec, Lenzing, Unitika, Tiong Liong, Kleen Fabrics

Global Odour Control Textiles Market Segmentation by Product: Odor Capture Technologies, Antimicrobial Technologies, Others

Global Odour Control Textiles Market Segmentation by Application: Apparels and Footwear, Home and Medical Textiles, Others

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Odour Control Textiles industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Odour Control Textiles industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Odour Control Textiles industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Odour Control Textiles industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Odour Control Textiles market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Odour Control Textiles market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Odour Control Textiles market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Odour Control Textiles market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Odour Control Textiles market growth and competition?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Odour Control Textiles Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Odor Capture Technologies

1.2.3 Antimicrobial Technologies

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Apparels and Footwear

1.3.3 Home and Medical Textiles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Odour Control Textiles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Odour Control Textiles Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Odour Control Textiles Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Odour Control Textiles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Odour Control Textiles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Odour Control Textiles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Odour Control Textiles Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Odour Control Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Odour Control Textiles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Odour Control Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Odour Control Textiles Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Odour Control Textiles Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 United States Top Odour Control Textiles Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 United States Odour Control Textiles Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 United States Odour Control Textiles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 United States Odour Control Textiles Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 United States Odour Control Textiles Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 United States Odour Control Textiles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.8 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Odour Control Textiles Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Indorama Ventures

12.1.1 Indorama Ventures Corporation Information

12.1.2 Indorama Ventures Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Indorama Ventures Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Indorama Ventures Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.1.5 Indorama Ventures Recent Development

12.2 Crypton

12.2.1 Crypton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Crypton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Crypton Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Crypton Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.2.5 Crypton Recent Development

12.3 Schoeller Textiles AG

12.3.1 Schoeller Textiles AG Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schoeller Textiles AG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Schoeller Textiles AG Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schoeller Textiles AG Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.3.5 Schoeller Textiles AG Recent Development

12.4 Milliken & Co

12.4.1 Milliken & Co Corporation Information

12.4.2 Milliken & Co Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Milliken & Co Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Milliken & Co Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.4.5 Milliken & Co Recent Development

12.5 Herculite Inc

12.5.1 Herculite Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Herculite Inc Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Herculite Inc Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Herculite Inc Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.5.5 Herculite Inc Recent Development

12.6 FilSpec

12.6.1 FilSpec Corporation Information

12.6.2 FilSpec Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FilSpec Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 FilSpec Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.6.5 FilSpec Recent Development

12.7 Lenzing

12.7.1 Lenzing Corporation Information

12.7.2 Lenzing Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Lenzing Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Lenzing Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.7.5 Lenzing Recent Development

12.8 Unitika

12.8.1 Unitika Corporation Information

12.8.2 Unitika Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Unitika Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Unitika Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.8.5 Unitika Recent Development

12.9 Tiong Liong

12.9.1 Tiong Liong Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tiong Liong Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Tiong Liong Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tiong Liong Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.9.5 Tiong Liong Recent Development

12.10 Kleen Fabrics

12.10.1 Kleen Fabrics Corporation Information

12.10.2 Kleen Fabrics Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Kleen Fabrics Odour Control Textiles Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Kleen Fabrics Odour Control Textiles Products Offered

12.10.5 Kleen Fabrics Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Odour Control Textiles Industry Trends

13.2 Odour Control Textiles Market Drivers

13.3 Odour Control Textiles Market Challenges

13.4 Odour Control Textiles Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Odour Control Textiles Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

