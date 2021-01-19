OCTG Market Report Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement 2021 to 2027 | Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], January 2021,– – The OCTG Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Title] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the OCTG report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan OCTG market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), OCTG specifications, and company profiles. The OCTG study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the OCTG report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global OCTG market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global OCTG market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global OCTG market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global OCTG market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global OCTG market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Nippon Steel, Vallourec, Tenaris, Sumitomo Metal Corporation, National Oilwell Varco, Tmk Group, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, ILJIN Steel, Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

Market Segmentation by Product: Tubing

Casing

Drill Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore

Offshore



The OCTG Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global OCTG market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global OCTG market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the OCTG market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in OCTG industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global OCTG market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global OCTG market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global OCTG market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 OCTG Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Tubing

1.2.3 Casing

1.2.4 Drill Pipe

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global OCTG Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global OCTG Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global OCTG Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global OCTG Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global OCTG Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global OCTG, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global OCTG Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global OCTG Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 OCTG Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers OCTG Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into OCTG Market

2.4 Key Trends for OCTG Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key OCTG Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top OCTG Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top OCTG Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by OCTG Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global OCTG Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 OCTG Production by Regions

4.1 Global OCTG Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top OCTG Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India OCTG Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India OCTG Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India OCTG Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 OCTG Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top OCTG Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top OCTG Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America OCTG Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe OCTG Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America OCTG Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America OCTG Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global OCTG Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global OCTG Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global OCTG Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 OCTG Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global OCTG Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global OCTG Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global OCTG Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global OCTG Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global OCTG Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global OCTG Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global OCTG Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Nippon Steel

8.1.1 Nippon Steel Corporation Information

8.1.2 Nippon Steel Overview

8.1.3 Nippon Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Nippon Steel Product Description

8.1.5 Nippon Steel Related Developments

8.2 Vallourec

8.2.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vallourec Overview

8.2.3 Vallourec Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Vallourec Product Description

8.2.5 Vallourec Related Developments

8.3 Tenaris

8.3.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

8.3.2 Tenaris Overview

8.3.3 Tenaris Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Tenaris Product Description

8.3.5 Tenaris Related Developments

8.4 Sumitomo Metal Corporation

8.4.1 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Corporation Information

8.4.2 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Overview

8.4.3 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Product Description

8.4.5 Sumitomo Metal Corporation Related Developments

8.5 National Oilwell Varco

8.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

8.5.2 National Oilwell Varco Overview

8.5.3 National Oilwell Varco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 National Oilwell Varco Product Description

8.5.5 National Oilwell Varco Related Developments

8.6 Tmk Group

8.6.1 Tmk Group Corporation Information

8.6.2 Tmk Group Overview

8.6.3 Tmk Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Tmk Group Product Description

8.6.5 Tmk Group Related Developments

8.7 U. S. Steel Tubular Products

8.7.1 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Corporation Information

8.7.2 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Overview

8.7.3 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Product Description

8.7.5 U. S. Steel Tubular Products Related Developments

8.8 ILJIN Steel

8.8.1 ILJIN Steel Corporation Information

8.8.2 ILJIN Steel Overview

8.8.3 ILJIN Steel Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 ILJIN Steel Product Description

8.8.5 ILJIN Steel Related Developments

8.9 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe

8.9.1 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Corporation Information

8.9.2 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Overview

8.9.3 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Product Description

8.9.5 Anhui Tianda Oil Pipe Related Developments

9 OCTG Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top OCTG Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top OCTG Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key OCTG Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa OCTG Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 OCTG Sales Channels

11.2.2 OCTG Distributors

11.3 OCTG Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 OCTG Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global OCTG Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”