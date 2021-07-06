Obesity Surgery Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report 2021-2027 | Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Apollo Endosurgery

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Obesity Surgery Devices Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Obesity Surgery Devices data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Obesity Surgery Devices Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Obesity Surgery Devices Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Obesity Surgery Devices market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Obesity Surgery Devices market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Apollo Endosurgery, Mediflex Surgical Product, TransEnterix, Aspire Bariatrics, Spatz FGIA, MetaCure, IntraPace, Intuitive Surgical, Allergan, USGI Medical, Semiled

Market Segment by Product Type:

Intragastric Balloons, Gastric Electrical Stimulation, Gastric Bands, Staples

Market Segment by Application:

Minimally Invasive Surgical, Non-invasive Surgical

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Obesity Surgery Devices market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Obesity Surgery Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Obesity Surgery Devices market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Obesity Surgery Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Obesity Surgery Devices market

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Research Scope 1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Intragastric Balloons

1.2.3 Gastric Electrical Stimulation

1.2.4 Gastric Bands

1.2.5 Staples 1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical

1.3.3 Non-invasive Surgical 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Market Perspective 2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Regions (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 Global Top Obesity Surgery Devices Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size 2.5 Obesity Surgery Devices Industry Trends

2.5.1 Obesity Surgery Devices Market Trends

2.5.2 Obesity Surgery Devices Market Drivers

2.5.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Market Challenges

2.5.4 Obesity Surgery Devices Market Restraints 3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Top Obesity Surgery Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Obesity Surgery Devices Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Obesity Surgery Devices by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Obesity Surgery Devices Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) 3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Obesity Surgery Devices as of 2020) 3.4 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers 3.5 Key Manufacturers Obesity Surgery Devices Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served 3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Obesity Surgery Devices Market 3.7 Key Manufacturers Obesity Surgery Devices Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Price by Type (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Price by Application (2016-2021) 5.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.4 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 7.2 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.3 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.4 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.4 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 China Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 9.2 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.3 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.4 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa 10.1 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Company (2016-2027) 10.2 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.3 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.4 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Obesity Surgery Devices Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Johnson & Johnson

11.1.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

11.1.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview

11.1.3 Johnson & Johnson Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Johnson & Johnson Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.1.5 Johnson & Johnson Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments 11.2 Medtronic

11.2.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

11.2.2 Medtronic Overview

11.2.3 Medtronic Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Medtronic Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.2.5 Medtronic Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Medtronic Recent Developments 11.3 Apollo Endosurgery

11.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery Corporation Information

11.3.2 Apollo Endosurgery Overview

11.3.3 Apollo Endosurgery Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Apollo Endosurgery Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.3.5 Apollo Endosurgery Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Developments 11.4 Mediflex Surgical Product

11.4.1 Mediflex Surgical Product Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mediflex Surgical Product Overview

11.4.3 Mediflex Surgical Product Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mediflex Surgical Product Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.4.5 Mediflex Surgical Product Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mediflex Surgical Product Recent Developments 11.5 TransEnterix

11.5.1 TransEnterix Corporation Information

11.5.2 TransEnterix Overview

11.5.3 TransEnterix Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 TransEnterix Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.5.5 TransEnterix Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 TransEnterix Recent Developments 11.6 Aspire Bariatrics

11.6.1 Aspire Bariatrics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Aspire Bariatrics Overview

11.6.3 Aspire Bariatrics Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Aspire Bariatrics Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.6.5 Aspire Bariatrics Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Aspire Bariatrics Recent Developments 11.7 Spatz FGIA

11.7.1 Spatz FGIA Corporation Information

11.7.2 Spatz FGIA Overview

11.7.3 Spatz FGIA Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Spatz FGIA Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.7.5 Spatz FGIA Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Spatz FGIA Recent Developments 11.8 MetaCure

11.8.1 MetaCure Corporation Information

11.8.2 MetaCure Overview

11.8.3 MetaCure Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 MetaCure Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.8.5 MetaCure Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 MetaCure Recent Developments 11.9 IntraPace

11.9.1 IntraPace Corporation Information

11.9.2 IntraPace Overview

11.9.3 IntraPace Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 IntraPace Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.9.5 IntraPace Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 IntraPace Recent Developments 11.10 Intuitive Surgical

11.10.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

11.10.2 Intuitive Surgical Overview

11.10.3 Intuitive Surgical Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Intuitive Surgical Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.10.5 Intuitive Surgical Obesity Surgery Devices SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments 11.11 Allergan

11.11.1 Allergan Corporation Information

11.11.2 Allergan Overview

11.11.3 Allergan Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Allergan Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.11.5 Allergan Recent Developments 11.12 USGI Medical

11.12.1 USGI Medical Corporation Information

11.12.2 USGI Medical Overview

11.12.3 USGI Medical Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 USGI Medical Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.12.5 USGI Medical Recent Developments 11.13 Semiled

11.13.1 Semiled Corporation Information

11.13.2 Semiled Overview

11.13.3 Semiled Obesity Surgery Devices Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Semiled Obesity Surgery Devices Products and Services

11.13.5 Semiled Recent Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Obesity Surgery Devices Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Obesity Surgery Devices Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Obesity Surgery Devices Production Mode & Process 12.4 Obesity Surgery Devices Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Obesity Surgery Devices Sales Channels

12.4.2 Obesity Surgery Devices Distributors 12.5 Obesity Surgery Devices Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

