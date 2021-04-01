Obesity Intervention Devices Market Competitive landscape, Growth Strategies for Business Development, Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2027| Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery

This research study is one of the most detailed and accurate ones that solely focus on the global Obesity Intervention Devices market. It sheds light on critical factors that impact the growth of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market on several fronts. Market participants can use the report to gain a sound understanding of the competitive landscape and strategies adopted by leading players of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market. The authors of the report segment the global Obesity Intervention Devices market according to a type of product, application, and region. The segments studied in the report are analyzed on the basis of market share, consumption, production, market attractiveness, and other vital factors.

The geographical analysis of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market provided in the research study is an intelligent tool that interested parties can use to identify lucrative regional markets. It helps readers to become aware of the characteristics of different regional markets and how they are progressing in terms of growth. The report also offers a deep analysis of Obesity Intervention Devices market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, restraints, trends and opportunities, and market influence factors. It provides a statistical analysis of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market, which includes CAGR, revenue, volume, market shares, and other important figures. On the whole, it comes out as a complete package of various market intelligence studies focusing on the global Obesity Intervention Devices market.

Company Profiles: It is a very important section of the report that includes accurate and deep profiling of leading players of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market. It provides information about the main business, markets served, gross margin, revenue, price, production, and other factors that define the market progress of players studied in the Obesity Intervention Devices report.

Major Players Cited in the Report

Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery, Cousin Biotech, Aspire Bariatrics, Obalon Therapeutics, GI Dynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Spatz FGIA, Gore Medical, ReShape Lifesciences

Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size Estimation

In order to estimate and validate the size of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market, our researchers used bottom-up as well as top-down approaches. These methods were also used to project the Obesity Intervention Devices market size of segments and sub-segments included in the report.

We used secondary sources to determine all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares and completed their verification with the help of primary sources. We used both primary and secondary research processes to estimate the global Obesity Intervention Devices market size vis-à-vis value and analyze the supply chain of the industry. In addition, extensive secondary research was conducted to identify key players in the global Obesity Intervention Devices market.

Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Product

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulation System

Gastric Balloon System

Gastric Emptying System

Appetite Suppressors

Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market by Application

Hospitals

Gastroenterology clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Report Objectives

– Tracking and analyzing competitive developments in the global Obesity Intervention Devices market, including research and development, merger and acquisition, collaboration, and product launch

– Analyzing core competencies and market shares of leading companies in a comprehensive manner

– Forecasting the growth of the overall global Obesity Intervention Devices market and its important segments on the basis of revenue and volume

– Pinpointing market opportunities for stakeholders, vendors, market players, and other interested parties

– Strategically analyzing microeconomic and macroeconomic factors and their influence on future prospects and growth trends of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Gastric Bands

1.4.3 Electrical Stimulation System

1.4.4 Gastric Balloon System

1.4.5 Gastric Emptying System

1.4.6 Appetite Suppressors

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Gastroenterology clinics

1.5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Obesity Intervention Devices Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Obesity Intervention Devices Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Obesity Intervention Devices Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Obesity Intervention Devices Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Obesity Intervention Devices Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Obesity Intervention Devices Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China

8.1 China Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 India

11.1 India Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Medtronic

13.1.1 Medtronic Company Details

13.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Medtronic Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

13.2 EnteroMedics

13.2.1 EnteroMedics Company Details

13.2.2 EnteroMedics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 EnteroMedics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.2.4 EnteroMedics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 EnteroMedics Recent Development

13.3 Apollo Endosurgery

13.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery Company Details

13.3.2 Apollo Endosurgery Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Apollo Endosurgery Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.3.4 Apollo Endosurgery Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Development

13.4 Cousin Biotech

13.4.1 Cousin Biotech Company Details

13.4.2 Cousin Biotech Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Cousin Biotech Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.4.4 Cousin Biotech Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Cousin Biotech Recent Development

13.5 Aspire Bariatrics

13.5.1 Aspire Bariatrics Company Details

13.5.2 Aspire Bariatrics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Aspire Bariatrics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.5.4 Aspire Bariatrics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Aspire Bariatrics Recent Development

13.6 Obalon Therapeutics

13.6.1 Obalon Therapeutics Company Details

13.6.2 Obalon Therapeutics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Obalon Therapeutics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.6.4 Obalon Therapeutics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Development

13.7 GI Dynamics

13.7.1 GI Dynamics Company Details

13.7.2 GI Dynamics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 GI Dynamics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.7.4 GI Dynamics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 GI Dynamics Recent Development

13.8 Johnson and Johnson

13.8.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Details

13.8.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Johnson and Johnson Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.8.4 Johnson and Johnson Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development

13.9 Spatz FGIA

13.9.1 Spatz FGIA Company Details

13.9.2 Spatz FGIA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Spatz FGIA Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.9.4 Spatz FGIA Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Spatz FGIA Recent Development

13.10 Gore Medical

13.10.1 Gore Medical Company Details

13.10.2 Gore Medical Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Gore Medical Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

13.10.4 Gore Medical Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Gore Medical Recent Development

13.11 ReShape Lifesciences

10.11.1 ReShape Lifesciences Company Details

10.11.2 ReShape Lifesciences Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 ReShape Lifesciences Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction

10.11.4 ReShape Lifesciences Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 ReShape Lifesciences Recent Development 14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

