Obesity Intervention Devices Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2021-2027| Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery

Complete study of the global Obesity Intervention Devices market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Obesity Intervention Devices industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Obesity Intervention Devices production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3814240/global-obesity-intervention-devices-market
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come.
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Gastric Bands, Electrical Stimulation System, Gastric Balloon System, Gastric Emptying System, Appetite Suppressors Obesity Intervention Devices
Segment by Application
Hospitals, Gastroenterology clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:
Medtronic, EnteroMedics, Apollo Endosurgery, Cousin Biotech, Aspire Bariatrics, Obalon Therapeutics, GI Dynamics, Johnson and Johnson, Spatz FGIA, Gore Medical, ReShape Lifesciences
Enquire For Customization In the Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3814240/global-obesity-intervention-devices-market
Frequently Asked Questions
- Which product segment grabbed the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- How is the competitive scenario of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which are the key factors aiding the Automotive Leather Upholstery market growth?
- Which are the prominent players in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- Which region holds the maximum share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What will be the CAGR of the Automotive Leather Upholstery market during the forecast period?
- Which application segment emerged as the leading segment in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
- What key trends are likely to emerge in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market in the coming years?
- What will be the Automotive Leather Upholstery market size by 2027?
- Which company held the largest share in the Automotive Leather Upholstery market?
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Gastric Bands
1.2.3 Electrical Stimulation System
1.2.4 Gastric Balloon System
1.2.5 Gastric Emptying System
1.2.6 Appetite Suppressors
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Gastroenterology clinics
1.3.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Obesity Intervention Devices Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Trends
2.3.2 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Drivers
2.3.3 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Challenges
2.3.4 Obesity Intervention Devices Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Obesity Intervention Devices Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Obesity Intervention Devices Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue
3.4 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Obesity Intervention Devices Revenue in 2020
3.5 Obesity Intervention Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Obesity Intervention Devices Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Obesity Intervention Devices Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Obesity Intervention Devices Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Obesity Intervention Devices Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Obesity Intervention Devices Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Obesity Intervention Devices Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Medtronic
11.1.1 Medtronic Company Details
11.1.2 Medtronic Business Overview
11.1.3 Medtronic Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.1.4 Medtronic Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development
11.2 EnteroMedics
11.2.1 EnteroMedics Company Details
11.2.2 EnteroMedics Business Overview
11.2.3 EnteroMedics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.2.4 EnteroMedics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 EnteroMedics Recent Development
11.3 Apollo Endosurgery
11.3.1 Apollo Endosurgery Company Details
11.3.2 Apollo Endosurgery Business Overview
11.3.3 Apollo Endosurgery Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.3.4 Apollo Endosurgery Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Apollo Endosurgery Recent Development
11.4 Cousin Biotech
11.4.1 Cousin Biotech Company Details
11.4.2 Cousin Biotech Business Overview
11.4.3 Cousin Biotech Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.4.4 Cousin Biotech Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 Cousin Biotech Recent Development
11.5 Aspire Bariatrics
11.5.1 Aspire Bariatrics Company Details
11.5.2 Aspire Bariatrics Business Overview
11.5.3 Aspire Bariatrics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.5.4 Aspire Bariatrics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Aspire Bariatrics Recent Development
11.6 Obalon Therapeutics
11.6.1 Obalon Therapeutics Company Details
11.6.2 Obalon Therapeutics Business Overview
11.6.3 Obalon Therapeutics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.6.4 Obalon Therapeutics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Obalon Therapeutics Recent Development
11.7 GI Dynamics
11.7.1 GI Dynamics Company Details
11.7.2 GI Dynamics Business Overview
11.7.3 GI Dynamics Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.7.4 GI Dynamics Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 GI Dynamics Recent Development
11.8 Johnson and Johnson
11.8.1 Johnson and Johnson Company Details
11.8.2 Johnson and Johnson Business Overview
11.8.3 Johnson and Johnson Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.8.4 Johnson and Johnson Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Johnson and Johnson Recent Development
11.9 Spatz FGIA
11.9.1 Spatz FGIA Company Details
11.9.2 Spatz FGIA Business Overview
11.9.3 Spatz FGIA Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.9.4 Spatz FGIA Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Spatz FGIA Recent Development
11.10 Gore Medical
11.10.1 Gore Medical Company Details
11.10.2 Gore Medical Business Overview
11.10.3 Gore Medical Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.10.4 Gore Medical Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Gore Medical Recent Development
11.11 ReShape Lifesciences
11.11.1 ReShape Lifesciences Company Details
11.11.2 ReShape Lifesciences Business Overview
11.11.3 ReShape Lifesciences Obesity Intervention Devices Introduction
11.11.4 ReShape Lifesciences Revenue in Obesity Intervention Devices Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 ReShape Lifesciences Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
QY Research, INC.
17890 Castleton,
Suite 218,
City of Industry, CA – 91748
USA: +1 626 295 2442
Email: enquiry@qyresearch.com
Web: http://www.qyresearch.com
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.