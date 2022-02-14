Nylon Yarn Market Outlook, Growth Opportunity, Trends Analysis, Region and Forecast up to 2028 | KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited, Zimmer AG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Nylon Yarn Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon Yarn report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon Yarn market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon Yarn market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon Yarn market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon Yarn market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon Yarn market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC., JCT Limited, Zimmer AG, SRF, SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp, Century Enka, Unifi, Radici Partecipazioni, HYOSUNG, Nilit, Patagonia, Martex Fiber

Market Segmentation by Product:

Polyamide 66

Polyamide 610

Nylon 6

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Engineering Plastics

Medical Textiles

Nets

Conveyor Belt

Other



The Nylon Yarn Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon Yarn market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon Yarn market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon Yarn Product Introduction

1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Nylon Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Nylon Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nylon Yarn in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nylon Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Nylon Yarn Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Nylon Yarn Industry Trends

1.5.2 Nylon Yarn Market Drivers

1.5.3 Nylon Yarn Market Challenges

1.5.4 Nylon Yarn Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Nylon Yarn Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Polyamide 66

2.1.2 Polyamide 610

2.1.3 Nylon 6

2.1.4 Other

2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Nylon Yarn Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Nylon Yarn Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Engineering Plastics

3.1.2 Medical Textiles

3.1.3 Nets

3.1.4 Conveyor Belt

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Nylon Yarn Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Nylon Yarn Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Nylon Yarn Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Nylon Yarn Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Nylon Yarn Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Nylon Yarn Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Nylon Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Nylon Yarn Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Nylon Yarn Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Nylon Yarn in 2021

4.2.3 Global Nylon Yarn Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Nylon Yarn Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Nylon Yarn Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Nylon Yarn Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nylon Yarn Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Nylon Yarn Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Nylon Yarn Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Nylon Yarn Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Nylon Yarn Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Nylon Yarn Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Nylon Yarn Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Yarn Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC.

7.1.1 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Corporation Information

7.1.2 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.1.5 KOLON INDUSTRIES, INC. Recent Development

7.2 JCT Limited

7.2.1 JCT Limited Corporation Information

7.2.2 JCT Limited Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 JCT Limited Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 JCT Limited Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.2.5 JCT Limited Recent Development

7.3 Zimmer AG

7.3.1 Zimmer AG Corporation Information

7.3.2 Zimmer AG Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Zimmer AG Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Zimmer AG Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.3.5 Zimmer AG Recent Development

7.4 SRF

7.4.1 SRF Corporation Information

7.4.2 SRF Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SRF Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SRF Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.4.5 SRF Recent Development

7.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD

7.5.1 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Corporation Information

7.5.2 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.5.5 SUNTEX FIBER CO., LTD Recent Development

7.6 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp

7.6.1 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Corporation Information

7.6.2 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.6.5 Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corp Recent Development

7.7 Century Enka

7.7.1 Century Enka Corporation Information

7.7.2 Century Enka Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Century Enka Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Century Enka Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.7.5 Century Enka Recent Development

7.8 Unifi

7.8.1 Unifi Corporation Information

7.8.2 Unifi Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Unifi Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Unifi Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.8.5 Unifi Recent Development

7.9 Radici Partecipazioni

7.9.1 Radici Partecipazioni Corporation Information

7.9.2 Radici Partecipazioni Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Radici Partecipazioni Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Radici Partecipazioni Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.9.5 Radici Partecipazioni Recent Development

7.10 HYOSUNG

7.10.1 HYOSUNG Corporation Information

7.10.2 HYOSUNG Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 HYOSUNG Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 HYOSUNG Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.10.5 HYOSUNG Recent Development

7.11 Nilit

7.11.1 Nilit Corporation Information

7.11.2 Nilit Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Nilit Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Nilit Nylon Yarn Products Offered

7.11.5 Nilit Recent Development

7.12 Patagonia

7.12.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

7.12.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Patagonia Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Patagonia Products Offered

7.12.5 Patagonia Recent Development

7.13 Martex Fiber

7.13.1 Martex Fiber Corporation Information

7.13.2 Martex Fiber Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Martex Fiber Nylon Yarn Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Martex Fiber Products Offered

7.13.5 Martex Fiber Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Nylon Yarn Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Nylon Yarn Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Nylon Yarn Distributors

8.3 Nylon Yarn Production Mode & Process

8.4 Nylon Yarn Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Nylon Yarn Sales Channels

8.4.2 Nylon Yarn Distributors

8.5 Nylon Yarn Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

