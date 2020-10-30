Nylon Rod Market 2020 Outlook, Key Strategies, Manufacturers, Type and Application, Forecast To 2026 | BASF, Rhein Chemie (Lanxess), PAR Group

“

The report titled Global Nylon Rod Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon Rod market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon Rod market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon Rod market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon Rod market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon Rod report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon Rod report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon Rod market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon Rod market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon Rod market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon Rod market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon Rod market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Rhein Chemie (Lanxess), PAR Group, Ensinger, Ashley Industrial Moulding, Regency Plastics, LEP Engineering Plastics, Energetic Industry Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Tengyi Plastic Sheet Co., Ltd., Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd., Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery, Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd., Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd., Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Nylon 6 Rod

Nylon 66 Rod

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Industry

Electronics and Electrical

Chemical Machinery

Home Appliance Parts

Others



The Nylon Rod Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon Rod market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon Rod market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon Rod market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon Rod industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon Rod market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon Rod market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon Rod market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon Rod Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Nylon 6 Rod

1.4.3 Nylon 66 Rod

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon Rod Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Industry

1.3.3 Electronics and Electrical

1.3.4 Chemical Machinery

1.3.5 Home Appliance Parts

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nylon Rod Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nylon Rod Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Nylon Rod Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Nylon Rod, Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Nylon Rod Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Nylon Rod Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nylon Rod Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Nylon Rod Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Nylon Rod Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Nylon Rod Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Nylon Rod Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon Rod Revenue in 2019

3.2.6 Global Nylon Rod Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Nylon Rod Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.4 Nylon Rod Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.4.1 Nylon Rod Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nylon Rod Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nylon Rod Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Nylon Rod Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Nylon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Nylon Rod Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Nylon Rod Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Nylon Rod Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Nylon Rod Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Nylon Rod Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country

6.1.1 North America Nylon Rod Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Nylon Rod Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.1.1 Europe Nylon Rod Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Nylon Rod Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Nylon Rod Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Nylon Rod Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess)

11.2.1 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess) Corporation Information

11.2.2 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess) Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess) Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.2.5 Rhein Chemie (Lanxess) Related Developments

11.3 PAR Group

11.3.1 PAR Group Corporation Information

11.3.2 PAR Group Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 PAR Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 PAR Group Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.3.5 PAR Group Related Developments

11.4 Ensinger

11.4.1 Ensinger Corporation Information

11.4.2 Ensinger Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Ensinger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Ensinger Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.4.5 Ensinger Related Developments

11.5 Ashley Industrial Moulding

11.5.1 Ashley Industrial Moulding Corporation Information

11.5.2 Ashley Industrial Moulding Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Ashley Industrial Moulding Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Ashley Industrial Moulding Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.5.5 Ashley Industrial Moulding Related Developments

11.6 Regency Plastics

11.6.1 Regency Plastics Corporation Information

11.6.2 Regency Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Regency Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Regency Plastics Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.6.5 Regency Plastics Related Developments

11.7 LEP Engineering Plastics

11.7.1 LEP Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

11.7.2 LEP Engineering Plastics Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 LEP Engineering Plastics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 LEP Engineering Plastics Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.7.5 LEP Engineering Plastics Related Developments

11.8 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.8.2 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd. Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.8.5 Energetic Industry Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.9 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

11.9.1 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.9.5 Jiangsu Huazhong Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.10 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd.

11.10.1 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.10.2 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd. Nylon Rod Products Offered

11.10.5 Shandong Boxi Wear-resistant Material Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.12 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd.

11.12.1 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.12.2 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Products Offered

11.12.5 Shandong Grad Group Co. Ltd. Related Developments

11.13 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery

11.13.1 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery Corporation Information

11.13.2 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery Products Offered

11.13.5 Wuxi Changan Yongye Machinery Related Developments

11.14 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd.

11.14.1 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.14.2 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.14.3 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.14.5 Hebei Huailiang Engineering Plastic Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.15 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

11.15.1 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.15.2 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.15.3 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.15.5 Xinhe County Dingjia Engineering Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Related Developments

11.16 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd.

11.16.1 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

11.16.2 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

11.16.3 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Products Offered

11.16.5 Chongqing Hongjun Plastic Products Co., Ltd. Related Developments

12 Market Forecast by Regions (Country)

12.1 Nylon Rod Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Nylon Rod Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.1.2 Global Nylon Rod Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

12.2 North America Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Nylon Rod Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Nylon Rod Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Nylon Rod Market Challenges

13.3 Nylon Rod Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Rod Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Nylon Rod Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nylon Rod Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”