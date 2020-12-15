Nylon Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | BASF, Honeywell International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Nylon market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Nylon Market Research Report: BASF, Honeywell International, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Evonik Industries, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, UBE Industries, Invista(Koch), Lanxess, Quadrant, Formosa Plastics, Solvay, Saudi Basic Industries, Huntsman, Arkema, Royal

Types: Nylon 6,6

Nylon 6,12

Nylon 4,6

Nylon 6

Nylon 12



Applications: Textile

Tire

Military supply

House hold appliance



The Nylon Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nylon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon

1.2 Nylon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Nylon 6,6

1.2.3 Nylon 6,12

1.2.4 Nylon 4,6

1.2.5 Nylon 6

1.2.6 Nylon 12

1.3 Nylon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nylon Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Textile

1.3.3 Tire

1.3.4 Military supply

1.3.5 House hold appliance

1.4 Global Nylon Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Nylon Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Nylon Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Nylon Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Nylon Industry

1.6 Nylon Market Trends

2 Global Nylon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Nylon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Nylon Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Nylon Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Nylon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nylon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Nylon Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Nylon Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Nylon Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Nylon Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Nylon Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Nylon Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Nylon Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Nylon Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Nylon Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Nylon Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Nylon Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Nylon Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Nylon Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Nylon Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Nylon Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Nylon Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Nylon Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Nylon Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Nylon Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nylon Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Honeywell International

6.2.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

6.2.2 Honeywell International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Honeywell International Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Honeywell International Products Offered

6.2.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

6.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.3.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Corporation Information

6.3.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Asahi Kasei Corporation Products Offered

6.3.5 Asahi Kasei Corporation Recent Development

6.4 Evonik Industries

6.4.1 Evonik Industries Corporation Information

6.4.2 Evonik Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Evonik Industries Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Evonik Industries Products Offered

6.4.5 Evonik Industries Recent Development

6.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company

6.5.1 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Products Offered

6.5.5 E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company Recent Development

6.6 UBE Industries

6.6.1 UBE Industries Corporation Information

6.6.2 UBE Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 UBE Industries Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 UBE Industries Products Offered

6.6.5 UBE Industries Recent Development

6.7 Invista(Koch)

6.6.1 Invista(Koch) Corporation Information

6.6.2 Invista(Koch) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Invista(Koch) Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Invista(Koch) Products Offered

6.7.5 Invista(Koch) Recent Development

6.8 Lanxess

6.8.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.8.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Lanxess Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Lanxess Products Offered

6.8.5 Lanxess Recent Development

6.9 Quadrant

6.9.1 Quadrant Corporation Information

6.9.2 Quadrant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Quadrant Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Quadrant Products Offered

6.9.5 Quadrant Recent Development

6.10 Formosa Plastics

6.10.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

6.10.2 Formosa Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Formosa Plastics Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Formosa Plastics Products Offered

6.10.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Development

6.11 Solvay

6.11.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.11.2 Solvay Nylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Solvay Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Solvay Products Offered

6.11.5 Solvay Recent Development

6.12 Saudi Basic Industries

6.12.1 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Information

6.12.2 Saudi Basic Industries Nylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Saudi Basic Industries Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Saudi Basic Industries Products Offered

6.12.5 Saudi Basic Industries Recent Development

6.13 Huntsman

6.13.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.13.2 Huntsman Nylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Huntsman Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.13.5 Huntsman Recent Development

6.14 Arkema

6.14.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.14.2 Arkema Nylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Arkema Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.14.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.15 Royal

6.15.1 Royal Corporation Information

6.15.2 Royal Nylon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Royal Nylon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Royal Products Offered

6.15.5 Royal Recent Development

7 Nylon Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Nylon Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nylon

7.4 Nylon Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Nylon Distributors List

8.3 Nylon Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Nylon Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Nylon by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Nylon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Nylon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Nylon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Nylon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Nylon Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

