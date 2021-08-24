Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2027 | DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik, EMS-GRIVORY, RadiciGroup, Ensinger Group, RTP, NYCOA, UBE, LyondellBasell, Clariant, LATI S.p.A., Bada, Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd, SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product: Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)



Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Electronic and Electrical

Household Products

Machinery

Other



The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical

1.3.4 Household Products

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 Chinese Taiwan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 Turkey Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.4.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.5.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.6.1 China Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.7.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 Chinese Taiwan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.8.1 Chinese Taiwan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 Chinese Taiwan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 Turkey Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production

3.9.1 Turkey Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 Turkey Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 DuPont

7.1.1 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.1.2 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 DuPont Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 ARKEMA

7.2.1 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.2.2 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 ARKEMA Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 ARKEMA Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Evonik

7.3.1 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.3.2 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 EMS-GRIVORY

7.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 RadiciGroup

7.5.1 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.5.2 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 RadiciGroup Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 RadiciGroup Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Ensinger Group

7.6.1 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Ensinger Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Ensinger Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 RTP

7.7.1 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.7.2 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 RTP Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 RTP Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 NYCOA

7.8.1 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.8.2 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 NYCOA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 NYCOA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 UBE

7.9.1 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.9.2 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 UBE Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 UBE Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 LyondellBasell

7.10.1 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.10.2 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 LyondellBasell Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 LyondellBasell Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Clariant

7.11.1 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.11.2 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Clariant Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Clariant Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Clariant Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 LATI S.p.A.

7.12.1 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.12.2 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.12.3 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 LATI S.p.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 LATI S.p.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Bada

7.13.1 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.13.2 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Bada Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Bada Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd

7.14.1 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

7.15.1 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.15.2 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

7.16.1 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Corporation Information

7.16.2 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

8.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Distributors List

9.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industry Trends

10.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Growth Drivers

10.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Challenges

10.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 Chinese Taiwan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 Turkey Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”