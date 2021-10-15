Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2027 | DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik

“

The report titled Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DuPont, ARKEMA, Evonik, EMS-GRIVORY, RadiciGroup, Ensinger Group, RTP, NYCOA, UBE, LyondellBasell, Clariant, LATI S.p.A., Bada, Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd, SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD, Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentation by Product:

Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automobile

Electronic and Electrical

Household Products

Machinery

Other



The Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ordinary Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.2.3 Reinforced Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automobile

1.3.3 Electronic and Electrical

1.3.4 Household Products

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12), Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.2 ARKEMA

12.2.1 ARKEMA Corporation Information

12.2.2 ARKEMA Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ARKEMA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.2.5 ARKEMA Recent Development

12.3 Evonik

12.3.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.3.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Evonik Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.3.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.4 EMS-GRIVORY

12.4.1 EMS-GRIVORY Corporation Information

12.4.2 EMS-GRIVORY Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 EMS-GRIVORY Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.4.5 EMS-GRIVORY Recent Development

12.5 RadiciGroup

12.5.1 RadiciGroup Corporation Information

12.5.2 RadiciGroup Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RadiciGroup Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.5.5 RadiciGroup Recent Development

12.6 Ensinger Group

12.6.1 Ensinger Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ensinger Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ensinger Group Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.6.5 Ensinger Group Recent Development

12.7 RTP

12.7.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.7.2 RTP Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 RTP Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.7.5 RTP Recent Development

12.8 NYCOA

12.8.1 NYCOA Corporation Information

12.8.2 NYCOA Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 NYCOA Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.8.5 NYCOA Recent Development

12.9 UBE

12.9.1 UBE Corporation Information

12.9.2 UBE Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 UBE Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.9.5 UBE Recent Development

12.10 LyondellBasell

12.10.1 LyondellBasell Corporation Information

12.10.2 LyondellBasell Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 LyondellBasell Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Products Offered

12.10.5 LyondellBasell Recent Development

12.12 LATI S.p.A.

12.12.1 LATI S.p.A. Corporation Information

12.12.2 LATI S.p.A. Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 LATI S.p.A. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 LATI S.p.A. Products Offered

12.12.5 LATI S.p.A. Recent Development

12.13 Bada

12.13.1 Bada Corporation Information

12.13.2 Bada Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Bada Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Bada Products Offered

12.13.5 Bada Recent Development

12.14 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd

12.14.1 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Products Offered

12.14.5 Shandong Guangyin New Materials Co., Ltd Recent Development

12.15 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

12.15.1 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Corporation Information

12.15.2 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Products Offered

12.15.5 SHANDONG DONGCHEN NEW TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD Recent Development

12.16 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd.

12.16.1 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

12.16.2 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Products Offered

12.16.5 Jianhu County Xinglong Nylon Co., Ltd. Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Industry Trends

13.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Drivers

13.3 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Challenges

13.4 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Nylon 6,12 (PA6,12) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”