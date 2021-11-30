Nylon 11 Market 2021 Growth Strategy| Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape | Arkema, Evonik, BASF

“

The report titled Global Nylon 11 Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Nylon 11 market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Nylon 11 market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Nylon 11 market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Nylon 11 market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Nylon 11 report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Nylon 11 report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Nylon 11 market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Nylon 11 market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Nylon 11 market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Nylon 11 market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Nylon 11 market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Arkema, Evonik, BASF, DuPont, EMS-Chemie Holding, UBE Industries, SK Chemicals, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, The Chemours Company, Mitsui Chemicals, Daikin Industries, DIC Corporation, Dongyue Group Limited, Fortron, Saudi Basic Industries, Honeywell

Market Segmentation by Product:

Bio-based PA 11

Petroleum-based PA 11



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Electronics

Others



The Nylon 11 Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Nylon 11 market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Nylon 11 market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nylon 11 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nylon 11 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nylon 11 market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nylon 11 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nylon 11 market?

Table of Contents:

1 Nylon 11 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nylon 11

1.2 Nylon 11 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nylon 11 Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Bio-based PA 11

1.2.3 Petroleum-based PA 11

1.3 Nylon 11 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Nylon 11 Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Consumer Goods

1.3.5 Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Nylon 11 Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Nylon 11 Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Nylon 11 Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Nylon 11 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Nylon 11 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Nylon 11 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Nylon 11 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Nylon 11 Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nylon 11 Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Nylon 11 Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Nylon 11 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Nylon 11 Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Nylon 11 Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Nylon 11 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Nylon 11 Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Nylon 11 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Nylon 11 Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Nylon 11 Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Nylon 11 Production

3.4.1 North America Nylon 11 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Nylon 11 Production

3.5.1 Europe Nylon 11 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Nylon 11 Production

3.6.1 China Nylon 11 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Nylon 11 Production

3.7.1 Japan Nylon 11 Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Nylon 11 Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Nylon 11 Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Nylon 11 Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Nylon 11 Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Nylon 11 Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Nylon 11 Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Nylon 11 Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Nylon 11 Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Nylon 11 Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Nylon 11 Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Nylon 11 Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Nylon 11 Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Nylon 11 Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Arkema

7.1.1 Arkema Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.1.2 Arkema Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Arkema Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Arkema Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Arkema Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Evonik

7.2.1 Evonik Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.2.2 Evonik Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Evonik Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Evonik Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 BASF

7.3.1 BASF Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.3.2 BASF Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.3.3 BASF Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 BASF Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 BASF Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 DuPont

7.4.1 DuPont Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.4.2 DuPont Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.4.3 DuPont Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 DuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 DuPont Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 EMS-Chemie Holding

7.5.1 EMS-Chemie Holding Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.5.2 EMS-Chemie Holding Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.5.3 EMS-Chemie Holding Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 EMS-Chemie Holding Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 EMS-Chemie Holding Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 UBE Industries

7.6.1 UBE Industries Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.6.2 UBE Industries Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.6.3 UBE Industries Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 UBE Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 UBE Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SK Chemicals

7.7.1 SK Chemicals Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.7.2 SK Chemicals Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SK Chemicals Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SK Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SK Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Solvay

7.8.1 Solvay Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.8.2 Solvay Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Solvay Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Solvay Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Solvay Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Sumitomo Chemical

7.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sumitomo Chemical Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Sumitomo Chemical Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 The Chemours Company

7.10.1 The Chemours Company Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.10.2 The Chemours Company Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.10.3 The Chemours Company Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 The Chemours Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 The Chemours Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Mitsui Chemicals

7.11.1 Mitsui Chemicals Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mitsui Chemicals Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Mitsui Chemicals Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Mitsui Chemicals Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Daikin Industries

7.12.1 Daikin Industries Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.12.2 Daikin Industries Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Daikin Industries Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Daikin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Daikin Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 DIC Corporation

7.13.1 DIC Corporation Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.13.2 DIC Corporation Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.13.3 DIC Corporation Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 DIC Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 DIC Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Dongyue Group Limited

7.14.1 Dongyue Group Limited Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dongyue Group Limited Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Dongyue Group Limited Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Dongyue Group Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Dongyue Group Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Fortron

7.15.1 Fortron Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fortron Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Fortron Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Fortron Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Fortron Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 Saudi Basic Industries

7.16.1 Saudi Basic Industries Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.16.2 Saudi Basic Industries Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.16.3 Saudi Basic Industries Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 Saudi Basic Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 Saudi Basic Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Honeywell

7.17.1 Honeywell Nylon 11 Corporation Information

7.17.2 Honeywell Nylon 11 Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Honeywell Nylon 11 Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Honeywell Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

8 Nylon 11 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Nylon 11 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Nylon 11

8.4 Nylon 11 Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Nylon 11 Distributors List

9.3 Nylon 11 Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Nylon 11 Industry Trends

10.2 Nylon 11 Growth Drivers

10.3 Nylon 11 Market Challenges

10.4 Nylon 11 Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon 11 by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Nylon 11 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Nylon 11 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Nylon 11 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Nylon 11 Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Nylon 11

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 11 by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 11 by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 11 by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 11 by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Nylon 11 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Nylon 11 by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Nylon 11 by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Nylon 11 by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

