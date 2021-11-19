Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027-Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories

Complete study of the global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Nutritional and Dietary Supplements production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key Drivers & Barriers
High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects.
Post-covid-19 Outlook
Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027).
Segment by Type
Capsule
Tablet
Liquid
Other
Segment by Application
Food & Beverages
Health Care Products
Other
Regional Outlook
This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report.
Competitive Scenario
In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include:

Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, BASF, Herbalife International, ADM, Nestle, DuPont, GlaxoSmithKline, Carlyle Group, Danone, Glanbia, Yakult, DSM, The Himalaya Drug Company, NSF
:, Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, Amway Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer HealthCare, BASF, Herbalife International, ADM, Nestle, DuPont, GlaxoSmithKline, Carlyle Group, Danone, Glanbia, Yakult, DSM, The Himalaya Drug Company, NSF
1.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Product Overview
1.2 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Capsule
1.2.2 Tablet
1.2.3 Liquid
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Industry
1.5.1.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Nutritional and Dietary Supplements as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application
4.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food & Beverages
4.1.2 Health Care Products
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application
4.5.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements by Application 5 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Business
10.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals
10.1.1 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
10.1.2 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.1.5 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
10.2 Amway Corporation
10.2.1 Amway Corporation Corporation Information
10.2.2 Amway Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Amway Corporation Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.2.5 Amway Corporation Recent Development
10.3 Abbott Laboratories
10.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
10.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Abbott Laboratories Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Abbott Laboratories Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
10.4 Bayer HealthCare
10.4.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bayer HealthCare Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Bayer HealthCare Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Bayer HealthCare Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.4.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development
10.5 BASF
10.5.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.5.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 BASF Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 BASF Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.5.5 BASF Recent Development
10.6 Herbalife International
10.6.1 Herbalife International Corporation Information
10.6.2 Herbalife International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Herbalife International Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Herbalife International Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.6.5 Herbalife International Recent Development
10.7 ADM
10.7.1 ADM Corporation Information
10.7.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 ADM Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 ADM Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.7.5 ADM Recent Development
10.8 Nestle
10.8.1 Nestle Corporation Information
10.8.2 Nestle Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Nestle Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Nestle Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.8.5 Nestle Recent Development
10.9 DuPont
10.9.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.9.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 DuPont Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 DuPont Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.9.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.10 GlaxoSmithKline
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GlaxoSmithKline Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GlaxoSmithKline Recent Development
10.11 Carlyle Group
10.11.1 Carlyle Group Corporation Information
10.11.2 Carlyle Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Carlyle Group Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Carlyle Group Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.11.5 Carlyle Group Recent Development
10.12 Danone
10.12.1 Danone Corporation Information
10.12.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Danone Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Danone Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.12.5 Danone Recent Development
10.13 Glanbia
10.13.1 Glanbia Corporation Information
10.13.2 Glanbia Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Glanbia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Glanbia Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.13.5 Glanbia Recent Development
10.14 Yakult
10.14.1 Yakult Corporation Information
10.14.2 Yakult Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Yakult Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Yakult Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.14.5 Yakult Recent Development
10.15 DSM
10.15.1 DSM Corporation Information
10.15.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 DSM Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 DSM Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.15.5 DSM Recent Development
10.16 The Himalaya Drug Company
10.16.1 The Himalaya Drug Company Corporation Information
10.16.2 The Himalaya Drug Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 The Himalaya Drug Company Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 The Himalaya Drug Company Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.16.5 The Himalaya Drug Company Recent Development
10.17 NSF
10.17.1 NSF Corporation Information
10.17.2 NSF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 NSF Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 NSF Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Products Offered
10.17.5 NSF Recent Development 11 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Nutritional and Dietary Supplements Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
